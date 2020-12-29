Athlete Spotlight: Handley girls’ basketball player Taylor Cannon

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Brandy and Thomas Cannon
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball: I’ve played ever since I was 5, so I grew up in it. Playing with my dad is probably what I love most because he taught me everything I know. I love hearing about his experiences when he played.
Most memorable moment in basketball: My sophomore year when we played James Wood at home. I hit a 3-point halftime buzzer beater.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: I don’t know if I can just pick just one. Probably just missing wide-open layups.
Most difficult moment in basketball: Just when things aren’t going our team’s way. It’s hard not to get down on ourselves and keep our heads up.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Tyler Zeller (a former North Carolina Tar Heel who’s played eight years in the NBA, most recently with San Antonio); he was my favorite basketball player at UNC when I was growing up. Freddie Mercury from Queen; I just look up to him, and I like his music a lot. And Baker Mayfield; he’s a great football player, and I like all the confidence he exudes. Watching him has helped me to become more confident when I’m playing.
Biggest athletic influence: Baker Mayfield. He knew what he wanted when he walked on to Oklahoma (after previously playing at Texas Tech). He had confidence and he was determined, and he won the Heisman.
Who’s your favorite teacher: My fourth-grade teacher [at Frederick Douglass Elementary School], Ms. [Angie] Yancey. She just made me excited to learn, and I loved going to class each day. She really helped me.
Favorite athlete: Larry Bird
Favorite sports team: University of Oklahoma athletics
Favorite movie: “The Princess Bride”
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite song: “Dance” by Rascal Flatts
Favorite food: Chicken tenders
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Brussels sprouts
Plans after high school: I am planning to finish my associate’s degree at Lord Fairfax Community College, then transfer and get my bachelor’s and master’s degree in education. I want to teach social studies. I love history and I want to help people learn.
