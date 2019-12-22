Handley High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Forward
Parents: Janine Baxter and Wayne Finley
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball: I love really playing with my team. I just like to help everybody on the court.
Most memorable moment in basketball: My JV year [as a freshman] one of my close friends [Taylor Cannon] hit a buzzer-beater to help us win our first game.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: My JV year I got a fast break and I traveled really, really bad.
Most difficult moment in basketball: The most difficult thing is taking critiques from my coach [Randolph Martin]. I like it though. It pushes us harder.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: LeBron James. just because he's worked really hard for what he has; Cardi B, because she is really entertaining; Denzel Washington, he seems very wise.
Guilty pleasure: Mine is YouTube. I can watch anything on YouTube for hours. I'll start on one thing and fall into a really deep hole.
Favorite teacher: My Spanish teacher Miss [Ruth] Espinoza. She really cares a lot. If you tell her you're upset, she'll like give you the day off.
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite team: It was the Lakers, but it's not anymore. I don't think I really have one.
Favorite movie: “Home Alone”
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite song: I don't have one. I like everything, really anything that can get me hyped before a game.
Favorite food: French Fries. I could eat fries all day. Chick-fil-a is my favorite.
Plans after high school: I want to go into the armed forces. My uncle is really successful and he really wants me to do it. I want to be an air traffic controller. My uncle is an air traffic controller.
