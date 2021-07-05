Athlete Spotlight: Handley girls' soccer player Jessica Alamo

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Defender
Parents: Courtney and Emanuel Alamo
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about soccer: I've been playing soccer since I was 5. Ever since, I've enjoyed every second of it. I love that I got to meet new friends each year, and I just love the competition.
Most memorable moment in soccer: This year I scored two headers against Kettle Run (in a 3-1 win in the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals). I was excited because those were my first two goals this year.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: When I had to go take a corner, and I was about to kick it, I slipped. It was this year against Liberty.
Most difficult moment in soccer: I always try to stay consistent in games, and I would get down on myself when I make mistakes. But I realize that everyone makes them, and I just needed to learn from them.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My Aunt Kim; she passed away when I was about 4. I only have one memory about her but I could tell she was an amazing person. Billy Graham; his videos are inspiring and he has made an impact on my life with his life-changing messages about Christ. And [author and political commentator] Candace Owens; I think she is an intelligent person.
Biggest athletic influence: My older sister [Cassandra]. She also has played soccer since she was little, and has always pushed me to work hard. She's always someone I looked up to when I was playing soccer. I've always tried to work hard like her because she's an amazing soccer player.
Who is your favorite teacher: Ms. [Kristen] Darlington. I had her for government. She's a kind, smart and caring person. She has always been there for me and has supported every one of my decisions.
Favorite athlete: Tom Brady
Favorite sports team: New England Patriots
Favorite movie: “The Chronicles of Narnia”
Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things”
Favorite song: “Do it Again” by Elevation Worship
Favorite food: Tacos
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Relish
Plans after high school: I plan on attending Lord Fairfax Community College for two years to study early childhood education, and then I plan to transfer to James Madison to study the same thing. I've always loved working with kids. My mom currently works at [Winchester Montessori School]. Sometimes I work there, and I just love the environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.