Athlete Spotlight: Handley girls' soccer player Kendall Felix

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Forward
Parents: Caroline and Brad Felix
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about soccer: I think the soccer field is a place where I can really let loose. Playing the game has really given me a chance to find my sense of control. Being a part of a great team is also really good, too.
Most memorable moment in soccer: When I first started playing varsity at Handley my [freshman] year, I grunted really loud while doing a header. It kind of became my signature thing. My team would really hype me up to do it during games.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: I'm a really clumsy person overall. There's been more than one occasion where I would mess up a touch and fall on top of the ball.
Most difficult moment in soccer: All the changes that have been made in coaching the past few seasons. (Handley ninth-year head coach John Lynch resigned one game into last season, former assistant Britt Miller took over as interim coach the rest of the season, now Haleigh Echard is leading the team.) It's been pretty difficult, but I'm really proud of the team for persevering and giving our best every game.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Winston Churchill; he was a really important leader during World World II, and he's one of the reasons why I love so much history. Bob Marley; his music always gets me in a good mood. And Letitia Wright; because she's a young and accomplished actress who's deeply rooted in her Christian faith.
Guilty pleasure: I love baking cookies. I do it all the time. When I was in middle school I made a batch every week for myself. Unfortunately, my mom wasn't so on board with that.
Who's your favorite teacher: Mackenzie Wren. She's been my forensics teacher since my sophomore year and she's an [an assistant] cross country coach. She's one of the strongest women I've ever known and she's really inspired me in countless ways. She's helped me grow as a person and an artist.
Favorite athlete: [U.S. women's soccer player] Tobin Heath
Favorite sports team: U.S. women's soccer team
Favorite movie: "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"
Favorite TV show: "The Mandalorian"
Favorite song: "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac
Favorite food: Sushi
Plans after high school: I'm going to pursue a major in theatre. I'm a really creative thinker, so continuing in the arts is really important to me. I hope to build that into a career. Soccer has been such a big important part of my life, so I hope to continue to play on a club team wherever I attend college.
