Athlete Spotlight: Handley girls' soccer player Sam Stevens

Handley High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Center back
Parents: Andrea and Donald Stevens
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about soccer?: Just the freedom it gives me. Being able to express myself on the field, and just the connection I feel with my teammates.
Most memorable moment in soccer: My Senior Night against James Wood. (On May 2, the Judges beat the Colonels 4-1.) It was the first time after our team switched our positions around that we really succeeded, and [those changes] succeeded against James Wood a lot more than we expected. I’ll never forget that game.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: I broke my collarbone in the district final game against James Wood in the last few minutes. If I get hurt, I usually don’t come off the field. I usually push through it. That was the first time I had to come off the field and get help.
Most difficult moment in soccer: During games when you can’t find that click moment. When you score a goal, it gives everyone that up factor that, ‘OK, we can get through this.’ It’s really difficult and super frustrating when you don’t have that.
People you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Singer] Harry Styles; I’m a huge fan of him. Princess Diana; I would have loved to meet her. She reminds me a lot of my mom and my grandma. And Michael Jackson; he’s just such an inspiration to music.
Biggest athletic influence: [Former U.S. national soccer goalkeeper] Hope Solo. Even though she (criticized U.S. Soccer publicly), she was the one who got me into soccer because of how good she was. I actually tried to be a goalkeeper because of her, though that didn’t work out.
Favorite teacher: Crystal Gage. She was my AP English teacher my junior year. I just really learned a lot from her. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to pay her back for what she taught me. I had really bad anxiety with talking in front of a bunch of people. She made us do these seminars, and doing those really helped me get out of my shell. I’m really grateful that she did.
Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi
Favorite team: U.S. women’s national soccer team
Favorite movie: “Clueless”
Favorite TV show: “The Walking Dead”
Favorite song: “Million Dollar Man” by Lana Del Rey
Favorite food: A good steak
Worst thing you’ve ever eaten: Mealworms
Plans after high school: I’m going to Virginia Tech to study interior design. My dad’s an architect, and just seeing his passion and love for it growing up just really made me interested in that. I’ve always had a knack for picking colors and all that. I’m really excited to go to Virginia Tech.
