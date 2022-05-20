Athlete Spotlight: Handley girls' soccer player Taylor Roark

Handley High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Forward
Parents: Cassy and Matt Roark
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about soccer?: I love having something to look forward to every single day. And I love being around my best friends every day after school.
Most memorable moment in soccer: Probably winning districts my freshman year. I went into the season not really expecting much. I just wanted to do anything I could to help my team. That whole season was memorable. I was really close with the seniors at the time — Julia Smith, Myah Bales and Katie Painter. They were my role models. The freshman-senior dynamic was really fun that entire season.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: It was against Millbrook my junior year. I was trying to draw a foul in the box for a PK, and it was the biggest flop ever. My teammates will still make fun of me for it.
Most difficult moment in soccer: My freshman year we played Woodgrove in our last game [a 6-2 loss in the Region 4C semifinals]. I want to say it was 90 degrees, and it felt like 100 on the turf. So the heat, and then losing to end the season, made that really difficult.
People you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandpa; we call him Dougie. He passed away four years ago, so it'd be really cool to have dinner with him and tell him how soccer is going, and where I've decided to go to college, and stuff like that. Luke Combs; he's a country singer, and he'd be a very interesting person to have a conversation with. And Tom Holland; he was amazing in the Spider-Man movies, and he's my favorite actor.
Biggest athletic influence: Romelu Lukaku. He plays for Chelsea. He plays the 9, or the striker, for them, and he plays very similar to me. He plays with his back toward goal and likes to make passes rather than always focusing on scoring. I look up to him the most just because we have the same style of play.
Favorite teacher: Nicole Hobson. She was my third-grade teacher (at Quarles Elementary School), and she's also the JV coach for Handley. It's so obvious she loves her students. Even though I was in third grade, I could tell she really cared about us. She made class really fun.
Favorite athlete: Romelu Lukaku
Favorite sports team: Washington Commanders
Favorite movie: The first "Harry Potter" movie
Favorite TV show: “Friends"
Favorite song: "Not Good at Not" by Morgan Wallen
Favorite food: Chicken piccata
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Ahi tuna
Plans after high school: I'm definitely going to James Madison University to study either business or kinesiology. I like the marketing aspect of business and I'm interested in physical therapy with kinesiology. I feel like it would be cool to help people rehab their injuries, so that's why I'd lean toward the physical therapy side.
