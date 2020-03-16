Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 1 singles, No. 1 doubles
Parents: Larry and Mimi Larsen
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about tennis: I just love the thrill of it. Hitting something in and not having someone return it just feels good.
Most memorable moment in tennis: I remember in a singles match — and it was really close — I hit an ace on a really important point. It was against George Mason last year.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: My opponent hit a lob and I turned around and it hit me in the head.
Most difficult moment in tennis: Sometimes you have hard days and it makes you nervous for the upcoming matches because you don’t want to play like that in an upcoming match. It just makes you pretty nervous.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Robin Williams, I want to hear his jokes; David Dobrik, he’s a YouTuber and really funny, too; Reese Witherspoon, I like her a lot and I like her acting and her movies.
Guilty pleasure: Chocolate. My favorite is Cadbury eggs.
Favorite teacher: My favorite teacher is Mr. [Michael] Siraguse because he’s just different and his teaching style is really helpful for me. Even though I’ve never really been the best at [AP] government, it’s really helpful.
Favorite athlete: Rafael Nadal
Favorite team: New England Patriots
Favorite movie: “The Lion King”
Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite song: “Fireflies” by Owl City
Favorite food: Sandwiches, I like Italian subs.
Plans after high school: I have committed to going to James Madison University and I will be majoring in kinesiology. I’ve always wanted to go into the medical field, so after my undergrad I wish to go to physician’s assistant school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.