Athlete Spotlight: Handley girls' tennis player Page Brubaker

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Tennis. Positions: No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles
Parents: Cary Nelson and John Brubaker
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about tennis?: I love how it's both an individual and team sport. I also enjoy being able to hit with my friends and family.
Most memorable moment in tennis: Our last match against Millbrook, the semifinals of the district tournament last year. (The Judges beat the Pioneers 5-4 at Millbrook after losing to Millbrook 5-4 twice during the regular season. Brubaker had a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 5 singles.) It was all so intense. Some of the matches even went to three sets. And when we won the last match (No. 1 doubles, which needed a third-set tiebreaker), it was just so exciting. The bus ride home was so fun, and it definitely made us all closer as a team.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: It was during practice a few weeks ago, and we were playing doubles. My partner [Ellie Bessette] was serving and hit me in the head. It didn't really hurt. It just surprised me. Then a few games later, I was serving and accidentally hit her in the head. We just had a good laugh about that.
Most difficult moment in tennis: Last year against Sherando. (In the district championship match, Sherando's Jeana Costello beat Brubaker 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, taking the tiebreak in the third set 15-13 to complete the two-hour, 38-minute match.) It was one of my longest matches. We were the last [singles] match going, so everybody was watching us. I was so nervous. The points just kept going back and forth. I ended up losing, which was frustrating, but it was a really good match.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Both of my great-grandmothers, Betty Stewart and Kathryn Claytor; my mom is always talking about the exciting trips they went on together around the world. I just think it would be really interesting to learn more from them. Also Marie Curie; she was a chemist who was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize. I did a project on her, and I think she would be really cool to meet.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad. We always play tennis on the weekends. He's always giving me very helpful pointers. He plays a lot of tennis himself. He's very inspiring.
Favorite teacher: My seventh- and eighth-grade teacher, Ms. [Kathleen] Hobbs. She taught me at Powhatan. I had her for science in seventh grade and she was my home room teacher in eighth grade. She was just so fun to talk with, and she would give us all advice. She always brought her dog to school, who was really sweet.
Favorite athlete: Serena Williams
Favorite team: Washington Capitals
Favorite movie: Any of the "Indiana Jones" movies
Favorite TV show: "New Girl"
Favorite song: "Stolen Dance" by Milky Chance
Favorite food: Cake from Sweet Tooth Bakery in Winchester
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Cream cheese and sushi. I had it a Chinese restaurant. I love sushi, but I cannot do cream cheese and sushi.
Plans after high school: I'm attending Wake Forest in the fall. I'm very excited about that. I plan to major in accounting. Everybody always needs accountants.
