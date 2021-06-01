Handley High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles
Parents: Kathy and Carl Thomas
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about tennis: I really like that it’s an individual sport and a team sport. We have a really good team environment at Handley, so even if we’re playing individually, everybody’s rooting for each other.
Most memorable moment in tennis: My freshman year, when we went to the state finals. We had an unbeaten season [until the state championship match]. Even though I didn’t play in the state finals, it took a lot of effort from the whole team to make it that far. Everybody had a really good time.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: A couple of weeks ago I was playing a singles match, and I threw the ball up to serve it. But instead of hitting it I just completely missed, and it hit me right in the nose. It was very embarrassing because my opponent saw it. But we both thought it was pretty funny.
Most difficult moment in tennis: Any time I’m down in singles and not playing like I think I should be, it’s hard to turn those matches around and get a positive attitude back.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandfather Robert. He passed away about 10 years ago, and I’d just like to talk to him and update him about what’s happened sometimes. Michelle Obama; I think she’s really cool and would have a lot of good advice and experience. And the Handley girls’ tennis coaches [Martha Johnson and Connie Banton]; I’ve known them for a long time, even before I joined the team, and they’re always great people to talk to.
Biggest athletic influence: Serena Williams; she really changed tennis, and especially women’s tennis. She’s a really good role model for women’s rights in sports and in the media. I think she’s really funny. I’d like to talk to her. I admire her.
Who is your favorite teacher: Ms. [Kelly] Stallard at Handley. She was my sophomore English teacher and she’s also my debate coach for the past three years. She’s just a really good person overall. She’s really funny and always supports all her students.
Favorite athlete: Serena Williams
Favorite sports team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: “Legally Blonde”
Favorite TV show: “Gilmore Girls”
Favorite song: “Tupelo Honey” by Van Morrison
Favorite food: Sushi
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Fried frog legs
Plans after high school: Next year I’m going to the University of Virginia. I think I’m going to major in commerce, but that could change. I think it’s cool how commerce relates to the economy as a whole.
