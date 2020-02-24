Handley High School 18-year-old junior
Sport: Track & field. Events: 400 and 800 meters, 4x400 relay, jumps
Parents: Rebekah DeHaven and Morgan Powell
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about track & field: The positive community you build inside of track is just really fun. Sometimes you’re not the greatest at a certain thing, but our motto is to always get better every day. It’s not as competitive as some sports. It is really competitive when you’re in the meet, but while you’re practicing — which is the most of what you are doing in your sport — it is more relaxed.
Most memorable moment in track & field: It was at indoor states and we were all in the pool [at the hotel] just splashing around. It was really fun.
Most embarrassing moment in track & field: I don’t really have a lot of embarrassing moments, but I have a lot of goofy moments. Like in ninth grade, I was trying to get the concept of relays. In a relay when you get close enough to the person, you usually yell, “Stick,” and hand them the baton. I ran right past my person. I never yelled “stick” and I just kept running with the baton. That was really goofy of me. ... They gave out shirts that year, so I got a shirt with “Stick” on the back of it.
Most difficult moment in track & field: It was definitely this year in indoor. Coach [Mike McKiernan] gave me a new type of training. It was a special endurance training. It was little bit different than other people’s and it was very intense. There were a lot of hard pushing days of work.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My mom, my dad and my brother because they are family and I’m really family oriented; [Actress] Lupita Nyong’o, she is so inspirational. In “Black Panther,” everything about her — she’s a good person and so pretty. I really wish I could rock the short hairstyle like that; Ariana Grande, some people like her and some people don’t. She seems like she could be a nice person, so I just want to know. She also seems like she’s really fun. Her music is all about having fun.
Guilty pleasure: Skipping homework to sleep or watching Netflix to relax.
Favorite teacher: Mr. McKiernan [for AP World History], he’s been a really good coach, but he’s also been a really good teacher. All of my prior favorite teachers all had one specific thing that made them my favorite. Mr. McKiernan kind of had all of those things. He’s really sweet. He’s very cooperative. If he doesn’t always understand when you’re saying something, he will wait to try to get what you’re saying.
Favorite athlete: Gabby Douglas
Favorite movie: “Black Panther”
Favorite TV show: “The Outsider”
Favorite song: “Memories” by Maroon 5
Favorite food: Fried Rice at Thai Lotus. No meat or eggs with tofu.
Plans after high school: I want to go to college and I want to major in chemistry. I had a chemistry teacher in 10th grade who was pretty awesome. The whole class and idea of chemistry was definitely my favorite out of all of the things I’ve been doing in school. I want to be more the one behind the curtains making the medications rather than doing pharmaceuticals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.