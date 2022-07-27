Athlete Spotlight: Handley golfer Ashley Truban

Handley High School 16-year-old senior
Sport: Golf
Parents: Jared and Erica Truban
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about golf?: I like being able to meet golfers from other schools, and I like being able to play on golf courses I otherwise wouldn’t get to play on. I also love playing with my teammates, and I also like the inter-team kind of competition that just pushes everyone to get better.
Most memorable moment in golf: The district tournament last year. I was part of the very last group to finish and come off the course. I was able to play well enough that day where it helped bump the team up from third to second place overall. (Truban’s 87 was third on the team for Handley, and the Judges beat Millbrook by two strokes.) Everyone on the team was just really excited, and I was just happy I was able to do my best at the right time. It was just a great feeling.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: At one of the 18-hole tournaments during my junior season, everyone was kind of sent off to find the correct hole where we were supposed to tee off. I basically got lost in the middle of the Fauquier Springs Country Club and was just walking around because I didn’t know where to go. Someone had to get me and drive me to the tee box, which just wasn’t fun.
Most difficult moment in golf: At the girls’ [zone qualifier] my sophomore season, I had worked really hard all season, but I played really, really badly [at the tournament]. It was just really frustrating and it kind of had the season end on a sour note for me. But I think it motivated me to just practice more and it ultimately made me better the next season.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Nelly Korda; she’s my favorite player on the LPGA Tour. I think being able to talk to her in person would just be really cool. Neil Armstrong; I think it would be cool to hear what the moon was like. And also my great-grandfather (William Truban) who passed away before I was born; he was involved in the Virginia Senate and I think it would be super interesting to learn what that was like.
Biggest athletic influence: Lydia Ko. She’s another player on the LPGA Tour. She’s kind of what made me start watching women’s golf and got me much more interested in it. She has a really good short game with her putting and chipping, which is cool to see because you can tell it really makes her game better overall.
Favorite teacher: Marisa George. She’s a teacher at John Handley. She was my teacher for Pride Time my freshman year and for AP Environmental Science my junior year. She’s just really sweet and friendly to all students. You can tell she was super passionate about what she was teaching, and it just made the class more fun.
Favorite athlete: Nelly Korda
Favorite sports team: Philadelphia Eagles
Favorite movie: “Casino Royale”
Favorite TV show: “The Good Place”
Favorite song: “Long Story Short” by Taylor Swift
Favorite food: French fries
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Olives
Plans after high school: I plan to go to a four-year college and probably major in something finance-related and international relations, then hopefully, go to law school after that. I want to try and get into international law and contracting eventually. Having the ability to change and influence peoples’ lives and make a real-world impact is what I like about the law.
