Athlete Spotlight: Handley golfer Austin Smith

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Golf
Parents: Loretta and Brian Smith
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about golf?: Being able to travel to different courses and meet a whole bunch of different people along the way.
Most memorable moment in golf: Just before our region tournament last year, I could not hit a ball straight. For the couple days coming up to that tournament, I did nothing but continue to work on my swing and with my coach to try and get my swing straight. As soon as I walked up to the first tee at Fauquier Springs, I hit the ball dead straight right down the middle of the fairway. That was the greatest feeling I ever had. It showed you can achieve just about everything.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: Probably during a match my freshman year. I was in the bunker at No. 5 at Winchester Country Club, and after I hit the ball I basically face-planted right into the sand. Right after I face-planted, I could hear the other players I was playing with that day start giggling, and my dad just laughed hysterically.
Most difficult moment in golf: The first match I ever played in my freshman year. It was very difficult, because I hadn’t developed as a mental player yet. I still had barriers I needed to break through before I became a true golf player. I kept getting in my own head.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Tom Brady; he is my favorite quarterback of all time. I admire a lot of his work in the NFL after being a sixth-round pick. Now he’s a seven-time Super Bowl winner. Rory McIlroy; he became my favorite golfer after his big run where he won a couple majors in a row (The Open Championship and the PGA Championship in 2014). That’s when I really started getting into golf. And Chase Young; he was my favorite player coming out of college, and now that he’s on my favorite football team right now (the Washington Football Team), it makes it 10 times better. I’d just really like to meet him and figure out whether he’s a funny guy or not.
Biggest athletic influence: Tom Brady. Even though other people may be doubting you or pushing you down, it doesn’t really matter how they view you, it matters how you view yourself as both a player and a person.
Favorite teacher: My science teacher, Mrs. Vann, who I had in fifth, sixth and eighth grade at Daniel Morgan Middle School. She was very compassionate, and didn’t really care as to where you were intellectually. She was always there to help you no matter what.
Favorite athlete: Tom Brady
Favorite sports team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: “Avengers: Endgame”
Favorite song: “Rockstar” by Nickelback
Favorite food: Baby back ribs that are smothered in barbecue sauce
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Red onions
Plans after high school: To attend a four-year college and eventually get a master’s degree. I’d like to study engineering. The problem-solving and that math are the most intriguing parts about it.
