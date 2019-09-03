Athlete spotlight: Handley golfer Cody Williams

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Golf
Parents: Pam Brannon and Gary Williams
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about golf: I love the challenge of it. Every shot is different and every situation is different.
Most memorable moment in golf: Last year, I won my first match against James Wood. It was a dual match and we were at Winchester Country Club. I shot 39 and that was my best round at the time.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: I was in a playoff to go to the regionals and I topped my tee shot when a lot of people were watching me. I still parred the hole though.
Most difficult moment in golf: Try to get consistent has always been the difficult part for me. I've always struggled with my wedges and I'm starting to dial them in a little more.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Arnold Palmer, he's the legend. He's really nice people and I've heard about that; Jesus, because my faith has always guided me through everything; [Quarterback] Carson Wentz because I love the Eagles and he's another faith-based player.
Guilty pleasure: I go fishing a lot. That's kind of my second hobby to golf. I do that as much as I can.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Brian] Williams, my welding teacher. (I'm not related to him). His class is always challenging and something different..
Favorite athlete: Brooks Koepka
Favorite team: Philadelphia Eagles
Favorite movie: “Star Wars," the original trllogy
Favorite TV show: “Street Outlaws”
Favorite song: “Kickstart My Heart” by Mötley Crüe
Favorite food: Bacon cheeseburgers, I love Snow White Grill
Plans after high school: I want to go to college somewhere, hopefully to play Division II or III golf. If not, I'll do LFCC and transfer to a bigger school. I don't know what I'll major in. I've also thought about going to PGA School where you can learn to be a professional golfer and learn how to manage courses and teach people how to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.