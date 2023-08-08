Athlete Spotlight: Handley golfer Jackson Bouder

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Golf
Parents: Glen and Julia Bouder
Hometown: York, Pa. (moved to Winchester about 14 years ago)
What do you love about golf?: You can go out and play anytime with yourself or friends and have a good time.
Most memorable moment in golf: Last year’s district round. (Bouder shot a 77 to take second overall in the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament and help the Judges clinch a Region 4C tournament berth by finishing six strokes in front of James Wood at Fauquier Springs Country Club in Warrenton.) It was my first time shooting in the 70s and it was a big score for the team, so that made it a lot more worth it.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: Last year’s final dual in the regular season. It was just a terrible round.
Most difficult moment in golf: Playing bad in a match, it can sometimes be hard mentally to get back on track.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandfather Bob Bouder; he was a lot of my inspiration for golf since we played a lot when I was really young. We’d go play at Appleland [in Stephens City]. George Washington; since he was one of the people that founded the country, I’d like to see what he and everyone else was really thinking about things back then. And Rory McIlroy.
Biggest athletic influence: Rory McIlroy. He’s the golfer I watch the most. I admire his whole game. I just enjoy how he plays, his style, his character.
Favorite teacher: My fifth- and sixth-grade math teacher [at the Powhatan School], Mr. [Harry] Holloway. He was just a great guy and fun to be around. He made class fun and enjoyable.
Favorite athlete: Rory McIlroy
Favorite team: Penn State college football
Favorite movie: The “Transformers” movies
Favorite TV show: “Shameless”
Favorite song: “Startender” by A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
Favorite food: Barbecue wings
Plans after high school: I’m looking to go to a mechanic school. I like working on cars. I find them fascinating. I’m interning right now at Tri-State Nissan.
