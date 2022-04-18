Athlete Spotlight: Handley soccer player Sergio Santos

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Forward
Parents: Fortino Santos Galindo and Ana Rosales
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about soccer?: The connection you build with your teammates and coaches. It really is a team when you play. Win or lose, [the sport] brings everyone together.
Most memorable moment in soccer: I would say the Millbrook win we got. (Handley won 3-2 for its seventh straight win last week and handed Millbrook its first district loss. Santos scored the game-winner with five minutes left.) It was a pretty big win, especially because of the season before, when we didn’t win anything (in an 0-8-3 season). Teams just looked down on us. And it was big for me to score the winning goal.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: One time we were practicing and doing 1-v-1s. The defender bodied me and I went up in the air and just flipped. I think that happened last year.
Most difficult moment in soccer: Probably the whole season last year when we couldn’t find a victory throughout the whole season. We would try, but it would never come to us. It was pretty hard. You would lose motivation to keep on playing.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandfather Sergio; he passed away, but my dad talks about him. I would love to have dinner with him. Lionel Messi; I grew up watching him when I was young. He inspired me to play soccer when I would see him. He’d be the smallest player on the field, and I’m pretty small myself (5-7). He still does amazing things and he’s one of the best players to ever play the game. And Canelo [Álvarez]; he’s a Mexican boxer. When he was young, he would get bullied because he was a very white Mexican with ginger hair. That’s rare for a Mexican. Even though he would get bullied, he wouldn’t let that stop him. Now he’s one of the best boxers ever. That’s motivation for me to never give up.
Biggest athletic influence: My father motivates me the most. He came to this country (from Puebla, Mexico) with nothing, and he’s built something for himself. It’s really amazing what he’s done. He’s worked every single day hard for everything he has. That’s just motivation, because he’s the hardest-working person I know. He was a originally a painter, but he’s a handyman who does a little bit of everything, like flooring work, electrician, things like that.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Gary] Frye [at Quarles Elementary School]. He was my second-grade teacher. He was a great teacher all-around. He would always talk to me and give me advice.
Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi
Favorite sports team: FC Barcelona
Favorite movie: “The Fast and the Furious” (2001)
Favorite song: “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk
Favorite food: Tacos
Worst thing you’ve eaten: A Mexican soup called menudo. It’s like cow [stomach]. It was really disgusting. And the smell was horrible. I had that about three months ago.
Plans after high school: I want to become a barber, and then start building and selling houses. With barbering, I like how every barber is unique in their own way. There really isn’t a perfect haircut. There’s always room for improvement, and I like that because I like challenging myself to do better every time. And as far as selling houses, I like building them because I like working with my father. I would help him on the weekends, and he would teach me how to build houses and fix them. Building a house and then selling it to a family would make me feel good about myself. I can say that I sold them that house, and that they lived good in it.
