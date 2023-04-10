Athlete Spotlight: Handley softball player Khadijah Long

Handley High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Softball. Positions: Third base and shortstop
Parents: Stephanie and Kevin Long
Hometown: Martinsburg, W.Va. (moved to Winchester in 2016)
What do you love about softball?: It’s an unpredictable game. I just love the excitement and rush that comes with it.
Most memorable moment in softball: When I caught my first pop fly in the infield. It was a lively moment. I thought I was going to drop it, but when I felt it in my glove I was so excited. That was last year, which was my first year playing softball.
Most embarrassing moment in softball: Just not knowing what to do at times. I’m not used to asking so many questions since it’s a new sport for me. (Long has played varsity basketball for Handley she was a freshman.)
Most difficult moment in softball: Having to take such a big role on a team that I just began playing on. But I’m adapting to it. Learning new things, having fun with it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My granddad Bushrod Harris; he passed away in 2020. He just always had good spirits and brought positive energy to the table. [R&B artist] Lauryn Hill; I just love her music and the messages it has. And Kobe Bryant; he’s just an influential guy. I always loved the mindset he had and I feel like I can have a good conversation with him.
Biggest athletic influence: LeBron James. I loved watching him play since I was little. He plays with a lot of confidence. And he gets a lot of hate, so I admire how he plays through it.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Jared] Davis at Daniel Morgan. He was my math teacher in sixth and eighth grade. He just made it easy to learn and have fun at the same time. I always enjoyed going to his class.
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite team: Louisiana State University teams
Favorite movie: “The Pursuit of Happyness”
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite song: “What You Heard” by Sonder
Favorite food: My grandma’s curry chicken
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Avocado
Plans after high school: I’m not really sure what college I want to go, but I definitely want to study criminology or criminal justice. I’ve always been interested in that kind of stuff. I like the idea of helping people and helping the world be a better place.
