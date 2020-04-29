Athlete Spotlight: Handley softball player Logan Krupsky

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Softball. Position: Pitcher and outfield
Parents: Kris and Heather Krupsky
Hometown: Leesburg, moved to Winchester 15 years ago
What do you love about softball: I love being able to play with people who support me and help me be a better person.
Most memorable moment in softball: When I made my first big hit, which involved hitting the fence my junior year. I got a double. It was really exciting.
Most embarrassing moment in softball: I was running back to third base and the other team's catcher threw it at me and it hit me right in the back.
Most difficult moment in softball: For me, it's learning all of the plays and how to play a specific position because all of the positions are so different. It's an all-over sport and you have to love the game to learn how to play it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: One of them would have to be my best friend who passed away in sixth grade, Kellyse Pierce. She was one of my really close friends; Billie Eilish, she's one of my favorite female artists and would be really cool to meet in person; NBA Youngboy, he is one of the biggest male artists that I've always listened to.
Guilty pleasure: Binge-watching many different series on Netflix. I like the Vampire Diaries and Dexter.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Connie] Banton. Even though I only had her for one semester, I can still go to her for different things and to check up on her and say hi. Even when I wasn't in her class (English), she checked up on me to see how I was doing.
Favorite team: Florida Gators softball team
Favorite movie: “Five Feet Apart”
Favorite TV show: “Outer Banks”
Favorite song: “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish
Favorite food: Pickles
Plans after high school: I plan on going to college (Potomac State in W.Va.) in the fall and studying nursing. I've always wanted to be in the nursing/health science field. I just went for it and started taking anatomy and physiology classes. Last year, I took a med lab technician class that was a year-long class and this year I was in the senior program.
