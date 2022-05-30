Athlete Spotlight: Handley softball player Talley Sublett

Handley High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Softball. Position: First base
Parents: Meg and Frank Sublett Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about softball: The team aspect. Everyone having everyone’s back, like a little family.
Most memorable moment in softball: Last year, I just hit a triple, and I looked to the stands and saw my parents. They looked so excited and proud, and that was really nice.
Most embarrassing moment in softball: One time we did sliding drills inside and I ripped a hole in my pants. They all just kind of laughed.
Most difficult moment in softball: This year was our first year without [former head] coach [David] Stokes, so that was tough. He made sure to keep in touch and even came to our Senior Night, which was really nice, but it was weird and hard not having him there this season.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Audrey Hepburn; I’ve always really liked her fashion sense and her movies. Patsy Cline; I’ve liked her music, and I’d like to get to know her and tell her what Winchester’s like now. And my grandmother; her name was Scoop. She died before I was born, but I’ve heard a lot about her, and she seems like a really amazing person I’d want to get to know.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad. He’s always been pretty athletic, and he pushed me into swimming and softball.
Favorite teacher: [Handley’s] Ms. [Angela] Cutshaw. She teaches physics and astronomy. She’s just really sweet and supportive, and I know I can always count on her. I had her this year and last year.
Favorite athlete: [Virginia Tech softball pitcher and James Wood graduate] Ivy Rosenberry
Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers
Favorite movie: “Clue”
Favorite TV show: “New Girl”
Favorite song: “A Sunday Kind of Love” by Etta James
Favorite food: My mom’s chili
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Any fruit. I really hate the texture.
Plans after high school: I’m going to the University of Virginia to study architecture. I’ve been around it. Most of my siblings are in that field, so it’s just been neat to see what they’ve been doing. I guess it kind of rubbed off on me.
