Athlete Spotlight: Handley swimmer Payton Craig

Handley High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Swimming. Main events: 100 free, 100 breast, 200 free relay, 400 free relay
Parents: Whitney and Johnny Craig
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about swimming?: I love the environment, I love the team, and I love how competitive it is.
Most memorable moment in swimming: When you finish a race and you get out of the pool, and your entire team is there to celebrate a win with you.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: There are some struggles with swimming, like when you lose your cap and your goggles, or when you get in the wrong lane and you can’t figure out which lane you’re supposed to go out of.
Most difficult moment in swimming: Sometimes we have to pick up each other’s slack and we get put in events we don’t normally swim. Trying to figure it out before race time can always be a struggle.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandmother Vinell; she passed away this year, so I’d like to be able to spend more time with her. Zendaya; I grew up watching her act on TV and I love the music she’s made. And Giveon; I love his music.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad. I feel like he’s inspired me a lot with my morals and my character with sports, and my dedication to it as well.
Favorite teacher: My first grade teacher Ms. Nail [at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School], because she taught me a lot. The basics, and everything like that. She was a family friend, so I grew up around her.
Favorite team: U.S. women’s national soccer team
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite song: “Treasure” by Bruno Mars
Favorite food: French fries
Worst thing you’ve eaten: A seafood dish I had before that had a bunch of different stuff in it.
Plans after high school: I’m hoping to attend a four-year college where I could either pursue physical therapy or occupational therapy. I like being able to work with people and helping them.
