Athlete Spotlight: Handley swimmer Ren Delaney

Handley High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Swimming. Main events: 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle
Parents: Tom and Margie Delaney
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about swimming?: I love that swimming is simultaneously an individual and team sport. When you’re in the water, it’s OK to do your best, but outside the pool your teammates are there to support you.
Most memorable moment in swimming: Being on the 200 free relay my freshman and senior year. Both teams worked really hard, and knowing that our hard work had paid off was really rewarding.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: During practice this year, when we were doing starting drills off the blocks. We went off to a different drill, but I was the only one still doing the first one. Our coach called me out and we all started laughing.
Most difficult moment in swimming: Probably staying disciplined. It’s difficult to wake up early. The long practices can be tough.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My paternal grandfather Robert; he seemed like a really good man, and I never got to meet him. Phil Knight, the Nike CEO; because he’s a strong businessman and an entrepreneur and I feel like I could learn a lot from his hard work, and maybe get some insight on starting a business. And also Kenan Thompson; he’s just a great comedian and he’d probably make the atmosphere more lighthearted.
Biggest athletic influence: Cody Miller; he’s an Olympic swimmer. He brings a really positive light to the sport. It moves me to have a good attitude and put my best foot forward.
Favorite teachers: All of my elementary school teachers at Quarles. They were really amazing, and that influenced me. They were very positive and they would make the best out of any situation.
Favorite athlete: [Philadelphia Phillies shortstop and former Washington National] Trea Turner
Favorite sports team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: “Surf’s Up”
Favorite TV show: “Psych”
Favorite song: “You Don’t Go to Parties” by 5 Seconds of Summer
Favorite food: Lasagna
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Calamari
Plans after high school: I know I want to attend a four-year college, but I haven’t decided on where on what to major in. In school, history and English are probably my favorite subjects.
