Athlete Spotlight: Handley swimmer Trey Grim

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Swimming. Main events: 50 and 100 freestyle
Parents: Ralph and Christy Grim
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about swimming?: Mainly how together the swim team is. It’s a great bonding time.
Most memorable moment in swimming: The bus rides to and from away meets. We’ll talk about anything.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: [Disqualifying] during a 50 free for a relay. I did that last year. [Teammate] Lucas [Mammano] was definitely not very happy at the time, but [my teammates] always laughed about it throughout the season.
Most difficult moment in swimming: Doing the 200 free. I think I did it twice last season. The length is difficult.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My uncle Lee; he was my the nicest uncle I had, and I didn’t have much time with him. Michael Phelps; just because he’s a great Olympian in swimming. And [2022 Handley graduate] Henry Fowler; I liked him on the swim team. He brought everyone together.
Biggest athletic influence: Michael Phelps. I think it’s pretty cool he won so many gold medals. He’s accomplished a lot, and it’s inspiring.
Favorite teacher: [Handley’s] Mr. [Mitchel] Hoopes. He’s been my technical drawing and design and architecture teacher. He’s been my teacher for three years. He’s very interactive. I like him because he allows students a lot of time to themselves. And he jokes a lot and brings character to the classroom.
Favorite athlete: Michael Phelps
Favorite movie: “Home Alone”
Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things”
Favorite song: “Toxic” by BoyWithUke
Favorite food: Steak
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Peanut butter
Plans after high school: Go to college and study aerospace engineering. I plan on going to U.Va. if I get accepted. I like how crazy-heavy things can go into space with a huge amount of thrust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.