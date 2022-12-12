Athlete Spotlight: Handley swimmer Trey Grim

Handley swimmer Trey Grim

 ROBERT NIEDZWIECKI/

The Winchester Star

Handley High School 17-year-old senior

Sport: Swimming. Main events: 50 and 100 freestyle

Parents: Ralph and Christy Grim

Hometown: Winchester

What do you love about swimming?: Mainly how together the swim team is. It’s a great bonding time.

Most memorable moment in swimming: The bus rides to and from away meets. We’ll talk about anything.

Most embarrassing moment in swimming: [Disqualifying] during a 50 free for a relay. I did that last year. [Teammate] Lucas [Mammano] was definitely not very happy at the time, but [my teammates] always laughed about it throughout the season.

Most difficult moment in swimming: Doing the 200 free. I think I did it twice last season. The length is difficult.

Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My uncle Lee; he was my the nicest uncle I had, and I didn’t have much time with him. Michael Phelps; just because he’s a great Olympian in swimming. And [2022 Handley graduate] Henry Fowler; I liked him on the swim team. He brought everyone together.

Biggest athletic influence: Michael Phelps. I think it’s pretty cool he won so many gold medals. He’s accomplished a lot, and it’s inspiring.

Favorite teacher: [Handley’s] Mr. [Mitchel] Hoopes. He’s been my technical drawing and design and architecture teacher. He’s been my teacher for three years. He’s very interactive. I like him because he allows students a lot of time to themselves. And he jokes a lot and brings character to the classroom.

Favorite athlete: Michael Phelps

Favorite movie: “Home Alone”

Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things”

Favorite song: “Toxic” by BoyWithUke

Favorite food: Steak

Worst thing you’ve eaten: Peanut butter

Plans after high school: Go to college and study aerospace engineering. I plan on going to U.Va. if I get accepted. I like how crazy-heavy things can go into space with a huge amount of thrust.

Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki

