Handley High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Tennis
Parents: Christine and John Flood
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about tennis: I remember I started because my parents got me into it, but I chose myself to play it in high school. Initially, I was hoping to actually play in the top six. But once I got going I realized that I just really enjoyed being a part of the team and everything that we did together. That was my favorite part, because I never got to play as much as some of the other people.
Most memorable moment in tennis: Our team winning states last year. (Handley went 21-0 in winning the Class 4 title.) Just being able to be there for that and watching all my teammates play and seeing us actually win, that has definitely been my favorite moment of tennis so far.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: When I was playing tennis in high school gym class, one of my friends drilled a tennis ball into my face off a serve. I had to step off the court for a few minutes, but it wasn’t super bad. He didn’t hit it very hard. Everybody was able to laugh without it being a medical issue.
Most difficult moment in tennis: Being just on the cusp of being in the top six for about three years. I’ve hovered around 7-, 8-, 9-ish for the past three years, and I’ve never really been able to break into the 6 spot even though I have played a couple varsity matches.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Albert Einstein; I’m a very academic, sciencey guy. I feel like it would be really interesting to sit down with someone of that caliber. Roger Federer; just because he is one of the most well-known tennis players. Even though he is less active now than he was a while ago, he’s probably one of the only pro tennis players that I’ve ever watched consistently. And Alex Ovechkin; my Dad’s a super big Capitals fan, and as a result, I’ve kind of become a Capitals fan as well. If you’re watching Capitals hockey games, Ovechkin’s the guy to watch, mostly.
Guilty pleasure: Eighties and 90s rap music. There’s a lot of songs from that era I really enjoy that a lot of people don’t expect.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Ms. [Kelly] Stallard, who coaches the Handley debate team. I think she’s the best teacher I’ve had so far. Even though I never had her as an English teacher, I had her two years for debate, and both years it was great. She’s super involved and knows what’s she’s talking about. She’s able to give some insight whenever you’re trying to improve your debate skills.
Favorite athlete: Alex Ovechkin
Favorite sports team: Washington Capitals
Favorite movie: “The Avengers”
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite song: “Kokomo” by The Beach Boys
Favorite food: Anything German
Plans after high school: I’m planning on going to college at William & Mary, and I’ll be studying engineering physics. Pretty much throughout the entirety of my high school career, I’ve just been really big into match and science. They tend to be the classes I do the best in, the classes I’m most interested in. I really liked William & Mary, and I looked specifically for things at Williams & Mary I’d like to study. I noticed they had physics with a focus in engineering, and that sounded really interesting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.