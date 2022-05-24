Handley High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 1 singles and doubles
Parents: Gaurav and Sheila Parikh
Hometown: Moved to Winchester around age 4 from Bethlehem, Pa.
What do you love about tennis: After every point, you get to reset and move on to the next. You can’t think too long about if you messed up or even if you hit a great shot. You have to keep moving forward.
Most memorable moment in tennis: Playing Spotswood this past season when it was snowing. Half our team was playing in winter jackets.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: I hit a volley at my opponent during doubles, and it almost hit my opponent in the face. I had stopped to ask if she was OK, but my partner yelled at me to keep going because the point wasn’t over yet. My coaches made sure to tell me you’ve got to keep playing through. Check if she’s OK afterward.
Most difficult moment in tennis: I would say district finals last year [in the team competition against Sherando]. It was just over 80 degrees, and my match ended up being three sets and lasted over three hours. It really taxed me mentally and physically because of how hot it was. I lost the first set, so during the second set I kind of had the mindset of, ‘It will be just over quickly if I lose.’ I lost the match overall, but I was proud to win that second set.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Gordon Ramsay; I grew up watching “MasterChef,” and I think he’s really cool. Ruth Bader Ginsburg; she’s so inspiring and was really passionate about her work. And Taylor Swift; I love her music and would love to just talk to her.
Biggest athletic influence: Serena Williams; we have the same name (in terms of pronunciation), so people always compared us. She’s always stood up for herself, and I think she’s a role model both on and off the court.
Favorite teacher: [Handley’s] Mrs. Julia Kogut. She’s super passionate about learning and community service, so that’s really inspiring. I had her for freshman biology.
Favorite athlete: [Tennis player] Coco Gauff
Favorite sports team: Philadelphia Eagles
Favorite movie: “Now You See Me”
Favorite TV show: “The Good Place”
Favorite song: “Getaway Car” by Taylor Swift
Favorite food: Blueberry scone
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Escargot
Plans after high school: I plan to attend a four-year college and study something in healthcare. I think it’s so cool you get to have a hands-on experience helping people, and just seeing people get better.
