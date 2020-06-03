Athlete Spotlight: Handley track & field athlete Bennett Cupps

Handley High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Track & Field. Main events: 1,600 meters, 4x400 relay
Parents: Felisa and Rob Cupps
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about track: Getting to compete with other people who train just as hard as I do.
Most memorable moment in track: This past indoor season, at the [Region 4C] meet. I’ve never been to states before, and I qualified for the first time at the meet. (Cupps recorded a time of 4:28.58 to place eighth in the 1,600.) The meet before I had a bad race, and I wasn’t feeling very confident. So when I met the goal I that I had set for myself, it was a pretty big deal. Ever since middle school, I’ve wanted to go to states.
Most embarrassing moment in track: This one time my freshman year, I went out a little too fast [in the 3,200] and I ended up coming in last. I got a little too confident.
Most difficult moment in track: Last year at the regional meet in outdoor, it was pretty hot out and I was running in the second heat. I didn’t really have a lot of people to compete with, so I really had to push myself mentally to meet my goal for the race. It was tough physically, too.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters; I’m also a musician, so he’s a big inspiration for me. I play the drums in a local band called Spontanea. Also Matt Centrowitz, the gold medalist in the 1,500 meters at the 2016 Olympics; and Eliud Kipchoge, [the first person] to run under two hours for a marathon. I like to learn from people who are accomplished. They’re older than me and have been around the block a few more times than I have. I’d like to learn some of the things that helped those runners through their journeys in their professional lives and non-professional lives. I’d like to learn how they pushed themselves.
Guilty pleasure: I like to really binge-watch movies. I’ll do that every weekend, especially after meets.
Who’s your favorite teacher: [Handley assistant track] coach Bill Frye. He’s been a big inspiration for me and has really helped me through a lot over the past couple of years, and really taught me a lot about myself and running in general. He’s a big inspiration in my life.
Favorite athlete: [U.S. distance runner] Craig Engels
Favorite movie: “Pulp Fiction”
Favorite song: “Can’t Stop” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers
Favorite food: French fries
Plans after high school: I’m going to run cross country and track at Bridgewater College, and I plan on studying environmental science. I have always been a very outdoorsy person my whole life. That’s the way I was raised. I care about the way the planet is, and I really want to get out there in the field and help make a difference in the ecosystems and just the planet overall.
