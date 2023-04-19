Athlete Spotlight: Handley track & field athlete E-zani Venable

Handley High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Track & field. Main events: 100, 200 and 400 meters
Parents: Kaleah Scott
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about track?: The people and the experiences I have while running.
Most memorable moment in track: I PR’d (personal record) in the 400 [on April 5 at Sherando]. I ran 1:07. I really didn’t think I would hit 1:07, and it shocked me. (Venable has since lowered her PR to 1:05.30.)
Most embarrassing moment in track: My leg giving out in the 400 my freshman year [with a cramp]. I had to push through it.
Most difficult moment in track: Beating myself up in other events [besides the 400]. It can be hard to realize I can improve when I’m at my lowest.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Marlon Wayans; he’s a very funny comedian. And Michael Jackson and Beyoncé; they’re some of my favorite artists and I love their music.
Biggest athletic influences: [Handley sprints] coach [Lloyd] Phillips and [head] coach [Mike] McKiernan. They’re always pushing me to do better and showing me that I can improve and do my best in my events.
Favorite teacher: Mr. McKiernan. He’s a very funny and nice guy when it comes to teaching, and really helps when you’re struggling. I had him my sophomore year for history.
Favorite athletes: [Handley’s] Liz Imoh and Znyah Johnson
Favorite team: Kansas City Chiefs
Favorite movie: “The Princess and the Frog”
Favorite TV show: “America War Stories”
Favorite song: “Every Little Step” by Bobby Brown
Favorite food: Pizza
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Brussels sprouts
Plans after high school: Go to college to be an athletic trainer or physical therapist. I’ve gone to physical therapy for most of my life from injuries due to sports, so I just like the idea of helping others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.