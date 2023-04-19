Athlete Spotlight: Handley track & field athlete E-zani Venable

Handley track & field athlete E-zani Venable

 ROBERT NIEDZWIECKI/

The Winchester Star

Handley High School 16-year-old junior

Sport: Track & field. Main events: 100, 200 and 400 meters

Parents: Kaleah Scott

Hometown: Winchester

What do you love about track?: The people and the experiences I have while running.

Most memorable moment in track: I PR’d (personal record) in the 400 [on April 5 at Sherando]. I ran 1:07. I really didn’t think I would hit 1:07, and it shocked me. (Venable has since lowered her PR to 1:05.30.)

Most embarrassing moment in track: My leg giving out in the 400 my freshman year [with a cramp]. I had to push through it.

Most difficult moment in track: Beating myself up in other events [besides the 400]. It can be hard to realize I can improve when I’m at my lowest.

Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Marlon Wayans; he’s a very funny comedian. And Michael Jackson and Beyoncé; they’re some of my favorite artists and I love their music.

Biggest athletic influences: [Handley sprints] coach [Lloyd] Phillips and [head] coach [Mike] McKiernan. They’re always pushing me to do better and showing me that I can improve and do my best in my events.

Favorite teacher: Mr. McKiernan. He’s a very funny and nice guy when it comes to teaching, and really helps when you’re struggling. I had him my sophomore year for history.

Favorite athletes: [Handley’s] Liz Imoh and Znyah Johnson

Favorite team: Kansas City Chiefs

Favorite movie: “The Princess and the Frog”

Favorite TV show: “America War Stories”

Favorite song: “Every Little Step” by Bobby Brown

Favorite food: Pizza

Worst thing you’ve eaten: Brussels sprouts

Plans after high school: Go to college to be an athletic trainer or physical therapist. I’ve gone to physical therapy for most of my life from injuries due to sports, so I just like the idea of helping others.

Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.