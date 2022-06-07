Athlete Spotlight: Handley track & field athlete Ryan Stickley

Handley High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Track & field. Main events: 400, 800, 4x800, 4x400
Parents: Mark and Beth Stickley. Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about track: Chasing people down. If I can see someone in front of me, I'm going to try my hardest to pass them. It's a great source of motivation for me.
Most memorable moment in track: Last year [in the Class 4 Northwestern District meet] at Millbrook, we were doing the 4x4, and I was doing the anchor leg. It was a very close race between us, Liberty and Fauquier. It was so close that all three of us finished within a half-second of each other. Going across the line, we didn't know who was going to [finish first]. I remember it was so hard for me to really keep pushing through it. I actually tensed up across the line and fell and kind of skidded. (The Judges finished second.)
Most embarrassing moment in track: Whenever you're on a relay, and something goes wrong, whether it's your leg or another leg.
Most difficult moment in track: Anytime I'm running the 400, those last 50 meters will either win it or lose it for you. Because your legs lock up, and it's just so hard to push through it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandmother Gloria; she passed in September of last year, and so much has happened since her passing. I would definitely want to meet up with her. Rai Benjamin; he's an Olympic track star who runs the 400 hurdles. He runs the hardest event in track and I would like to know how he does it, because that's really impressive. And my grandfather Albert who passed before I was born; I think it'd be neat if I could meet up with him and get to know who he was.
Biggest athletic influence: It has to be my brother (Handley sophomore and runner Garrett Stickley). I don't get along with him, and I think that's kind of like a reason why we're so competitive with each other. In track, I know we don't run the same distances or the same races, but definitely we have pushed each other to get better since we've been running as children.
Favorite teacher: [Handley's] Mr. Corey Banton. He's my carpentry teacher. He's hilarious. He can make anybody laugh, and he's a very nice guy, too. I've had him the last two years.
Favorite athlete: Rai Benjamin
Favorite sports team: Team USA
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers"
Favorite TV show: The “Naruto” series
Favorite song: “Buzzcut Season” by Lorde
Favorite food: Homemade biscuits and gravy
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Chitterlings
Plans after high school: I plan to work for a local construction company. I would definitely look for working in the carpentry field as part of construction. All the classes I've taken, carpentry is the most fun thing I've done. I'd just like to stick with it. I understand it and I enjoy it.
