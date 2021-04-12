Athlete Spotlight: Handley track & field athlete Sofia Posadas

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Track & field. Main events: 100, 200, 4x100 and 4x400 meters
Parents: Jorge and Adriana Posadas
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about track: The team aspect. It’s a really close family. You get to bond over long meets. It’s brought me some of my closest friends.
Most memorable moment in track: There was an indoor track meet at Liberty University last year. We were doing the [4x400] and I was running anchor. We were pretty far behind, and I was coming up to the last curve. I heard my team cheering for me at the end and I found some energy I didn’t have. I sprinted, and we won. My coach Roy Ferri was waiting for me and the rest of my team at the finish line. He just told me he knew I had it in me.
Most embarrassing moment in track: My freshman year I was on the [4x200] team indoor at our regional meet. We were going in not very confident, I would say. We had a talk beforehand about how we were just going to give it our all. We did, but we had two falls and we had some injuries. We still made it to that meet, though, so I guess that’s pretty good.
Most difficult moment in track: I get pretty bad nerves before meets. I get in my head a lot. Over time, that has calmed down due to encouragement from my coach, Allison Darling (a Handley assistant). She talks to me before my races to calm me down. But it’s been a pretty ongoing thing, all four years, so it’s pretty difficult.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; I really look up to her as a female leader in government. [A role in government] is something I’m interested in pursuing. [Dancer] Maddie Ziegler; she’s about my age, and we have similar interests. She’s a really good dancer and I aspire to be like her. She’s very kind. My grandmother Olga; she passed away before I was born. I’d love to get to know her. I’ve heard she was a very good role model.
Biggest athletic influence: My teammate, senior Mary McKay. She’s a really hard worker. I’ve known her since I was 9. She always gives her best effort every time. It’s really inspiring.
Who is your favorite teacher: Ms. Mackenzie Wren. She coaches varsity forensics and teaches English at Handley. She’s really strong, and she always pushes me to be the best I can. We’ve gotten really close over these last four years. She’s the one I look up to in school and throughout life, as well.
Favorite athlete: Maddie Ziegler
Favorite sports team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: “The Avengers”
Favorite TV show: “Designated Survivor”
Favorite song: “Sunday Morning” by Matoma, featuring Josie Dunne
Favorite food: Lasagna
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Cow tongue
Plans after high school: I’m attending the University of Virginia on a pre-law studies track. I’m interested in international relations. The law profession is very intricate, but it’s really important work. My uncles are lawyers, and I look up to them as well.
