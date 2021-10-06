Athlete Spotlight: Handley volleyball player Anna Prosser

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Outside hitter.
Parents: Reed and Claire Prosser
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about volleyball?: The competition and playing as a team. Being a team and relying on each other.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: Coming back when my travel team Blue Ridge was down 1-9 in the last set last season. It was a really big deal to come back and win after we were down that much since the last set only goes to 15.
Most embarrassing moment in volleyball: Getting hit in the face with the ball by a coach during warmups. That was my first year of travel, so that was five years ago. Everyone was kind of laughing about it. I wasn’t really because my nose really hurt. But looking back on it, I laugh about it now.
Most difficult moment in volleyball: Probably being a freshman on varsity, because it was a big jump going from playing eighth-grade ball to then going and playing with varsity players. I was the only freshman on the team, so that was difficult as well.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: John Handley; to ask him why he donated all that money to Handley, because he had only come to Winchester like that one time. Stan Lee; I want to ask him where he got his inspiration for Marvel and all the characters. And George Lucas; he was the director for Star Wars, and I love that whole movie series. I thought it was really cool the way he did it.
Biggest athletic influence: [Gold medal gymnast] Simone Biles. One, because she’s an amazing athlete. And also because this last year during the Olympics when she took a break and she was a mental health advocate.
Favorite teacher: Ms. [Kristen] Darlington. (Darlington is Reed Prosser’s assistant athletic director and a social studies teacher at Handley.) She’s always been there for me and she’s known me for a long time, four or five years. She always just knows how to make me laugh and feel better.
Favorite athlete: U.S. Olympic volleyball outside hitter Matt Anderson
Favorite sports team: Washington Football Team
Favorite movie: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
Favorite TV show: “Attack on Titan”
Favorite song: “Black Out Days” by Phantogram
Favorite food: Chicken tenders
Worst thing you’ve ever eaten: Escargot in Paris
Plans after high school: I definitely want to go to a four-year college, preferably a bigger school. After I graduate from college, I want to go into a government agency. I just find criminology and that kind of stuff really interesting.
