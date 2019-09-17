Athlete Spotlight: Handley volleyball player Kate Rudolph

Handly High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Setter and right side
Parents: Meridith and Paul Rudolph
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about volleyball: I love how much of a team sport it is and that it’s not an individual sport. As a team, we are able to work together. I don’t really like individual sports.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: Last year, we had to run a 5-1 because our other setter was out and I got 32 assists [against Clarke County].
Most embarrassing moment in volleyball: When I was hustling for a ball [last week], I dove into the scoreboard. ... I now have a knot on my arm.
Most difficult moment in volleyball: Because we are a young team and we don’t have any seniors this year — we have just three juniors and a lot of freshmen — we’ve really had to build a lot of leadership and really show the younger ones what the varsity level is. It’s being able to play together as a team and not get down because we have had some moments in some tough games where you can really tell we’re a young team.Us as juniors have really pulled the leadership together and filled in for the senior spots that we don’t have.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandfather (Pap) because he was such an inspiration to me when he was alive and he really taught me what life was all about and it would be so great to see him again; Ellen DeGeneres because I have always loved watching her show and I think she is so funny and I would love to sit down and just actually see what it’s like to have a conversation with her; Abby Lee Miller because I grew up watching her show and I would always get a kick out of all of her drama and how much she would get mad at the moms and hated them so I would love to hear all the drama.
Guilty pleasure: Eating Chipotle too much. I like the chicken bowl.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Bryce] Mitchell because he was really an inspiration to me and he is a younger teacher and a gym teacher. I really take athletics and even gym class really seriously. I have always loved sports my whole life. He has really inspired me a lot from when he played basketball in college.
Favorite athlete: Misty May-Treanor
Favorite team: Denver Broncos
Favorite movie: “Tag”
Favorite TV show: “On My Block”
Favorite song: “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo
Favorite food: Mexican, probably taco salad
Plans after high school: I want to go to college and to go into physical therapy. I actually had knee surgery my freshman year, so going through physical therapy I thought was very interesting. I’ve always want to go into something in the medical field and I thought that was really interesting to me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.