Athlete Spotlight: Handley wrestler Mac Gordon

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Wrestling. Weight class: 132 pounds
Parents: Michael and Michelle Gordon
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about wrestling: The competitiveness of it being an individual sport, and the growth as a team. You grow individually, but when everyone prospers, the whole team does. It feels good that everyone can grow as long as everyone works hard.
Most memorable moment in wrestling: it would be after losing [in the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament 126-pound final 7-4 last year] to Austin Harris of Liberty, then beating him in the regional finals (3-2). After coming back from an injury (Gordon missed almost all of his sophomore year with an meniscus tear) and changing my wrestling style, that was a big booster, to beat him and wrestle at states last year. The plan I was making to wrestle that match, it went that way the whole time. I felt like I dominated the whole time.
Most embarrassing moment in wrestling: That would be missing weight at the Toys for Tots Virginia Beach tournament my freshman year. I was trying to stay at 106 and I had to bump to 113. Coach [David] Scott at the time, I ran for like three hours with him [to make weight. When I couldn’t do it], he just said, “You’re 113 now, go drink some water.”
Most difficult moment in wrestling: Coming back from my injury my sophomore year. When I got hurt, I felt like I was going to be the same athlete a year later. It wasn’t until I wrestled two returning state-placers at the beginning of my junior year that I realized, ‘Wow, ‘I’ve got a lot of work to do.’ It’s crazy how hard it is coming back from an injury. All the muscle memory you have from wrestling from not doing it for a year, you lose it. I had to build everything back up.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My wrestling role model has to be Lio Quezada, who wrestled here [the 2016 Handley graduate also wrestled for George Mason University]. That’s who I want to be like. Gordon Ramsay, the chef; I know he makes good food. I’m a wrestler, so I’ve got to eat some nice food. And Toby Robie; he’s the head [wrestling] coach at Virginia Tech, and he’s just done an outstanding job running that program. I’d like to have dinner with him to get to know what he knows about wrestling.
Guilty pleasure: Probably while I’m cutting weight, taking that one sip of Dr. Pepper. There’s nothing like it, just that one sip.
Favorite teacher: I’m a big math guy, and my favorite math teachers have been Mrs. [Jessica] Timmons and Mr. [Thomas] Robb. I want to major in finance, and they’ve built that passion, learning math from them.
Favorite athlete: [Virginia Tech heavyweight wrestler and Sherando graduate] John Borst
Favorite team: Dallas Cowboys
Favorite movie: “American Sniper”
Favorite TV show: “The 100”
Favorite song: “Take What You Want” by Post Malone
Favorite food: Honey barbecue wings from Buffalo Wild Wings
Plans after high school: I would like to wrestle at a four-year university. I don’t have a school yet, but that’s the goal. I want to major in finance because I love helping people. I’m in the John Handley Interact Club. Being able to give back through that club means a lot. I want to help people set their future in the money world as a personal financial adviser.
