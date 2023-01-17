Athlete Spotlight: Handley wrestler Nick Baker

Handley High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Wrestling. Weight class: 132 pounds
Parents: Michael and Deborah Baker
Hometown: Boyce
What do you love about wrestling?: Being able to compete and be with my friends. I only have two years left until I graduate, and [high school] has already gone by so fast, and I want to enjoy that time with wrestling.
Most memorable moment in wrestling: Probably my state tournament last year. I was told I was going to lose by several people to Max Martin [of Great Bridge] in the semis and it wasn’t going to be a close match. (Martin won the Class 4 106-pound state title in 2020.) But somehow, I got the last takedown in the third, and I won it. (Baker’s takedown with 58 seconds left gave him a 4-3 win.)
Most embarrassing moment in wrestling: There’s a lot. What comes to mind is losing to [Sherando’s Anthony] Lucchiani three times in the district, regional and state finals. Those were not my proudest moments.
Most difficult moment in wrestling: I think the most difficult and memorable go hand in hand, so I come back to the state tournament. As far as the mentality part, I wasn’t there for part of the match I feel like in the first period [with Martin]. I was having doubts. But once I scored I realized that it was a winnable match, and I started trying harder. (Baker got an escape just before the end of the first period for his first point to cut his deficit to 2-1.)
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Handley assistant coaches] Nick Sardelis and Brian Thompson, and [Handley wrestler and Brian’s son] Hayden Thompson. They’re just my favorite people in the world. I’ve learned just about everything in wrestling [from Sardelis and Brian Thompson]. They’ve been there since my first year of wrestling back when I was in fifth grade with [the] Willie Walters [club team] and been like father figures. Hayden’s been great to have as a practice partner over the years.
Biggest athletic influence: Hunter Thompson (a Shenandoah University wrestler, Handley graduate and Brian’s son). He’s the first wrestler I looked up to, really. When he was in high school, he was coaching for Willie Walters and Red Lion. He’s dedicated and a good wrestler.
Favorite teacher: [English teacher] Ms. Gett from Johnson-Williams [Middle School in Berryville]. I feel like she was the nicest teacher there. She was always believing in me even when I doubted myself. I had her in eighth grade.
Favorite athlete: [Iowa three-time NCAA wrestling champion] Spencer Lee
Favorite sports team: Iowa State wrestling
Favorite movie: “The Nun”
Favorite TV show: “Avatar: The Last Airbender”
Favorite song: “Bleue” by Wale the Sage
Favorite food: Pizza
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Takis chips
Plans after high school: I’d like to look into the Apprentice School in Newport News. I’d be interested in studying carpentry or welding there. My father is a carpenter and a project manager for a bunch of companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.