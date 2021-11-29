Athlete Spotlight: Handley wrestler Simon Bishop

Handley High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Wrestling. Weight class: 160 pounds
Parents: John and Amy Bishop Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about wrestling?: Just being around the team. It’s always a ton of fun just hanging out with everyone and having a good time.
Most memorable moment in wrestling: Probably when I won the Mason-Dixon championship in sixth grade. I think I was at 100 pounds. It was the first kind of bigger tournament that I won. It was a great feeling. I didn’t give up a point the entire tournament. I kind of destroyed everybody. It was the best I had ever wrestled at that point in my life.
Most embarrassing moment in wrestling: My first-ever high school match, I went up against a really good guy and got pinned. It was more funny than embarrassing.
Most difficult aspect in wrestling: My freshman year, when I was expecting to go to states but I didn’t even make out of the district tournament. (Wrestling at 138 pounds, Bishop lost to two wrestlers who would go on to take first and second in the state in Class 4, respectively.) All throughout the summer, my main motivation was that I didn’t want that to happen again. I didn’t want to feel that disappointment again. (As a sophomore, Bishop placed third in the state in Class 4 at 152.)
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Kyle Dake and Jordan Burroughs; they’re great American wrestlers. Both of them are just super influential to me. I want to be like them in terms of how they carry themselves. They’re active with the community. And [actor] Morgan Freeman; he just seems cool.
Biggest athletic influence: My older brother [Ethan, a 2019 Handley graduate]. When I was in middle school, I looked up to him a ton because he was on Handley’s wrestling team. I want to make him proud.
Favorite teacher: My English teacher this year, Ms. [Mackenzie] Rose. She’s just super active with us. She’s nice, and she’s always willing to help.
Favorite athlete: Kyle Dake
Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers
Favorite movie: “Here Comes the Boom”
Favorite song: “Brick by Brick” by American Authors
Favorite food: Cheeseburger
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Oysters
Plans after high school: I know I want to wrestle in college. I’m not sure where. I want to study computer science. It’s just cool to understand all the tech and how to build computers, and how to make things work.
