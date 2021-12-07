Athlete Spotlight: James Wood boys’ basketball player Bodie Pullen

James Wood High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Adrian and Crystal Pullen
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball?: I love the intensity of the game, and the fast-paced nature with how the game is played. It’s just a total team effort every game.
Most memorable moment in basketball: Scoring my first varsity point. It was in a game versus Washington last year. It came off a free throw.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: The very first time I got into a varsity game, I turned the ball over right away against Sherando.
Most difficult moment in basketball: I’d say last season in general, because of COVID. We weren’t able to play a VHSL season (with Frederick County delaying winter sports participation).
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My granddad Robert. He just passed away about three months ago. There are already a lot of things I want to tell him that I can’t now. Dylan Crews; he’s an outfielder at LSU. I just really like the way that he plays the game. And Kobe Bryant; I think he’s one of the best players of all time. I love his mentality. He just gets after it all the time.
Biggest athletic influence: My sister, Yeakley. She was a two-sport athlete at James Wood (volleyball and soccer, class of 2019). She suffered a life-threatening [blood clot] that ended her [junior] volleyball season early, and she had to miss an entire season of soccer. (After having surgery and sitting out eight months, Yeakley, a libero who led the area in digs as a junior, returned to volleyball as a senior and earned First Team All-Area honors. She also played a key role as an outside back for the soccer team.) That made me learn through that experience that you need to appreciate every second that you have, because it all can be taken from you at any time. She worked really hard to come back her senior year. That pushed me to not only work hard but also appreciate every opportunity I get.
Favorite teacher: Ms. [Victoria] Trenary. She was my fourth- and then fifth-grade teacher at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary. She was just really nice and made learning fun.
Favorite athlete: (Cincinnati Bengals and former LSU quarterback) Joe Burrow
Favorite sports team: LSU Tigers
Favorite movie: “The Benchwarmers”
Favorite TV show: “Outer Banks”
Favorite song: “Hell of a Year” by Parker McCollum
Favorite food: Steak
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Lima beans
Plans after high school: I plan on attending a four-year university and playing baseball. I want to major in sports management, just to be able to stay involved in sports, but on the business side of things.
