Athlete Spotlight: James Wood boys' basketball player Carson Baker

James Wood High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard/Forward
Parents: Pamela and Brent Carson
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball: I just like being out there with all my teammates. They’re like my brothers. They’re just fun to be around.
Most memorable moment in basketball: In seventh grade, I hit a half-court buzzer-beater at halftime in a scrimmage for Frederick County [Middle School]. All my friends were excited. I thought it was really cool because I didn’t play that much in seventh grade.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: Just forgetting a play. Last year at the beginning of the year I was forgetting plays.
Most difficult moment in basketball: Last year was a rough season because we lost a lot of games. (James Wood went 1-22.) It was tough to stay positive.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Donald Trump, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. They’re all successful people and financially strong. Jordan and Kobe because people debate about whether they’re the greatest of all time. And Donald Trump just to talk about his business qualities.
Your guilty pleasure: Procrastinating homework. I do that regularly.
Favorite teacher: Dale Root. He was an art teacher when I was in middle school [at FCMS]. He was the basketball coach too, and he was just funny.
Favorite athlete: Tiger Woods
Favorite sports team: Washington Wizards
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite song: “Derek Fisher” by Gunna featuring Lil Baby
Favorite food: Steak
Plans after high school: I’m thinking about going into the Air Force, but I’m not sure yet. I’ve just always liked airplanes and I know a lot about them.
