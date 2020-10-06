Athlete Spotlight: James Wood boys' cross country runner Jimmy Burdock

James Wood High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Ashley Burdock and Chad Wines
Hometown: Stephenson
What do you love about cross country: I always enjoy the competitive aspect of running against other good runners, and having a goal.
Most memorable moment in cross country: Last year the team wanted to make it to states, and we did. We all agreed to bleach our hair [yellow] for accomplishing that goal [prior to the state meet]. It was a fun experience. Qualifying for states, we were very excited and speechless that we did it. We were happy that we completed a goal that we wanted for a very long time.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: I’ve never had an embarrassing moment in cross country, but this year’s not over yet. Anything can happen.
Most difficult moment in cross country: One time during a race last year, it was really hot out, and I just couldn’t really get focused into the mindset of running. I felt bad. It just wasn’t a good race. I think it was the [PIAA Foundation meet] in Hershey.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Stan Lee and George Lucas; I always love to hear about how they created the characters and their storylines in Marvel and Star Wars [respectively]. And [actor] Ryan Reynolds; he has a very funny personality. It’d be pretty fun to have dinner with him.
Biggest athletic influence: Mr. [Richard] Billmyer, from Frederick County Middle School. He always attends middle school and high school meets and cheers for all athletes, no matter what school they’re from or what their race ability is. You can always hear him cheering for everyone from around the whole course. I appreciate his support.
Who’s your favorite teacher: My cross country coach for Frederick County Middle School, Mr. [Matt] Stegmaier. He gave me the confidence to push myself and made cross country fun and exciting to participate in.
Favorite athlete: Max Scherzer
Favorite sports team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: “Star Wars”
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite song: “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen
Favorite food: Cheeseburger
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Fried brie. I got that from a cruise. I couldn’t get the taste out of my mouth once I first ate it. I’m never having that again.
Plans after high school: I’m planning to go to Lord Fairfax Community College. I want to learn computer science. Cyber security is very interesting to me to learn.
