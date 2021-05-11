Athlete Spotlight: James Wood boys' soccer player Erick Nolasco

James Wood High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Midfielder
Parents: Alba and Noe Nolasco
Hometown: Manassas (moved to Winchester at age 7)
What do you love about soccer: I love the opportunity to bring everyone together. Growing up, my entire family played soccer, so as soon as tried it, I fell in love with the sport.
Most memorable moment in soccer: A couple of years ago, I was playing with my club team, Blue Ridge United. We had a tournament in Philadelphia. It was in the semifinals, and we were losing 4-0 at halftime. In the second half, we ended up scoring five goals in the last 10 minutes and we advanced to the finals. We had a really big confidence boost, and we were all really excited and really happy. No one believed in us, and we did it.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: I was playing in an adult league. I had an opportunity to score one-on-one with the keeper. It was really muddy and rainy. When I shot the ball, it went past the goalie, and I started celebrating. But the ball got stuck in a really big mud pile, and it never went in. This happened two years ago.
Most difficult moment in soccer: Last year, I tore my quad. It was a really hard time watching, not being able to play and help my team out. Coming off of injury, it was really hard getting my fitness back and getting touches on the ball. It was a slow process, but I’m all better now. I was out for about four months and I’ve been playing for three-to-four months.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Jesus Christ; he’s the reason why I have everything I have today. He’s the definition of perfect. My niece Camil; she passed away really young, and I never got the chance to meet her. And Cristiano Ronaldo; he’s one of the hardest-working people in the world and he’s considered one of the best [soccer] players to ever live.
Biggest athletic influence: Ronaldinho. He’s such an amazing [soccer] player, and he always has a smile on his face.
Who is your favorite teacher: My math teacher who’s also my soccer coach, Brian Sullivan. Not only is he dedicated to helping each student, he puts in a lot of effort to actually build a relationship, which I admire. Not a lot of teachers do that. And as a coach, he’s determined to win, and he’ll do anything to help us as players and as a team grow into becoming better people and better men.
Favorite athlete: Ronaldinho
Favorite sports team: Real Madrid
Favorite movie: “Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”
Favorite TV show: “Rick and Morty”
Favorite song: “Stereo Hearts” by Gym Class Heroes featuring Adam Levine
Favorite food: Pupusas
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Pickles
Plans after high school: I plan to attend Ferrum College and continue my academic and athletic career there. I’m going to major in criminal justice. I think it’s really fascinating seeing how many different things I could do in that field. I want to help people in my future.
