Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 3 singles, No. 1 or 2 doubles
Parents: Curtis Gregg and Sonya Jenkins.
Hometown: Youngstown, Ohio, moved here around age 5 or 6
What do you love about tennis: I love that there’s no one to blame but yourself. I’ve tried a lot of team sports and I always go back to tennis.
Most memorable moment in tennis: Playing in the district tournament with my partner Jonah Borromeo [last year]. got through the first round and lost in the second round.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: I was really angry one time and I went to slam the ball into the ground and it came back up and hit me in the face. It was in front of everybody. That’s pretty up there.
Most difficult moment in tennis: Last year, I was diagnosed with epilepsy. It was hard working through with all of that. Eventually I just came back with tennis and here I am again this year.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Brian Sullivan, he’s my match teacher. He’s a smart guy and he’s got a very good sense of humor; Warren Buffett, he’s another really smart guy and I would love to hear stories from him; My boss John Lee from Facility Services, he’s always been a mentor to me and he’s another really smart guy.
Guilty pleasure: I ate two pints of Ben & Jerry’s the other night. Ice cream is up there for my guilty pleasure. I had the Brownie Batter Core and Strawberry Cheesecake.
Favorite teacher: My favorite teacher used to teach [world history] at James Wood and her name is Sharon Sweet. She was a big mentor for me and helped me through my time with epilepsy.
Favorite athlete: [Tennis player] Nick Kyrgios
Favorite team: Cleveland Browns
Favorite movie: “Talladega Nights, The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”
Favorite TV show: “Game of Thrones”
Favorite song: “Red Red Wine” by UB40
Favorite food: I eat Chipotle three times a week. A burrito bowl is always a go-to for me, with chicken, sour cream and guacamole.
Plans after high school: I want to become a country singer. I’ve just always been passionate about my country singing. I play some guitar.
