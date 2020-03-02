James Wood High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Track & field. Events: High jump, triple jump, 200, relays
Parents: Brian and Caroline Sandy
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about track & field: My favorite part is that I can set goals and achieve them. I know for other sports it takes longer to achieve some goals. For track, you can kind of set a goal and work on that one goal for a shorter period of time to achieve that.
Most memorable moment in track & field: I got a PR this indoor season of 5-9. That put me No. 3 on the all-time list for the high jump [at James Wood].
Most embarrassing moment in track & field: There’s been a couple. Probably the most embarrassing is I tend to psych myself out and then I jump the complete opposite of what I have been jumping. I’ll have one good day then I’ll have some crazy off day where I do terrible.”
Most difficult moment in track & field: The hardest part is the conditioning. I had some breathing problems starting last year so I’m getting used to that still. When it comes to conditioning I have an inhaler now I need to use.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: George Washington, I wouldn’t mind having dinner with him because of his leadership. What I’ve learned is that George Washington was a great leader, but he wasn’t as educated as most were. I guess I’d like to see what kind of leader he was and know him; [Deceased country singer] Chris LeDoux, I just like his music; Donald Trump, I guess because he’s the President now and it would be cool to meet him.
Guilty pleasure: I like to eat Oreos, just the stuffing. I eat the stuffing out of the Oreos and put the cookies aside.
Favorite teacher: My tech teacher Mr. [Joshua] Benton. He’s got a really good mix of teaching with the hands on. I enjoy that and it’s easier for me to learn that way.
Favorite team: Utah State sports
Favorite movie: “Lethal Weapon”
Favorite TV show: The original “21 Jump Street”
Favorite song: “Fade to Black” by Metallica
Favorite food: Pizza, topped with ham and bacon
Plans after high school: I applied and got accepted to Utah State. I plan to go there and major in mechanical engineering. I’m big into the mechanics of how things work. My dad and I work on some engines and stuff. That just kind of clicked for me. I enjoy that and I figured why go to college and do something that I don’t want to do. I’d like to have a custom engine shop in the future. I definitely want to have my own business.
