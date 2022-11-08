Athlete Spotlight: James Wood cheerleader Haylee Combs

James Wood High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cheerleading
Parents: Travis and Cindi Combs
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about cheerleading?: I really like the team aspect of it. It’s very much family-like. You have to work together to strive for first and to win overall.
Most memorable moment in cheerleading: My freshman year for districts at Millbrook. We went out and competed, and the crowd was absolutely insane, and we ended up taking first.
Most embarrassing moment in cheerleading: It was my junior or sophomore year in a competition. I was doing a standing tuck and I completely face planted in front of everybody.
Most difficult moment in cheerleading: Last year when we decided to change our whole routine in a span of two days before a competition [at Skyline on Oct. 14] and had longer practices. We ended up doing very good at the next competition, so the hard work paid off. But those two days were pretty challenging.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My granddad Bubby; so I can just talk to him again. [Actor] Kevin Hart; he’s a funny person, so I feel like that would be funny. And [musician] Nicki Minaj; I feel like she’s just an icon.
Biggest athletic influence: My teammates, because they really push me to be my best and make me confident in all my skills.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. [Christine] Fairis. She made me feel like I was very important. I loved being in her econ class last year.
Favorite athlete: [Prominent cheerleader and social media personality] Ryan Cummings
Favorite team: Dallas Cowboys
Favorite movie: “Clueless”
Favorite TV show: “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
Favorite song: “Cardigan” by Taylor Swift
Favorite food: Chicken nuggets
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Sushi. I want to like it so bad, but I can’t. It just grosses me out.
Plans after high school: I know I want to go to college and do something in the medical field. I’m just not sure where I want to go or what specific thing I want to do. I like the helping people aspect of the medical field, and being able to help them with what’s wrong with them.
