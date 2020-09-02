Athlete Spotlight: James Wood cheerleader Kayleigh Fridley

James Wood High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cheerleading. Position: Side base
Parents: Elizabeth and Keith Fridley
Hometown: Manassas (moved to Winchester seven years ago)
What do you love about cheerleading: I love the bond that you get to form with the people around you. It becomes a second home.
Most memorable moment in cheerleading: [Taking second at] regionals my sophomore year at James Wood, because that’s where it was held that year, and being able to go to states. (James Wood did not qualify for the state competition the previous year.) The most special part about that performance was being able to prove to the whole school that [cheerleading] was something that required athletic ability.
Most embarrassing moment in cheerleading: My sophomore year I forgot what I was doing mid-routine, and one of my friends had to pull me to the next section of the routine. We just laughed it off later.
Most difficult moment in cheerleading: Overcoming an injury I had my freshman year. I tore my [anterior cruciate ligament] and my meniscus, and it put me out my whole season my freshman year. Coming back from that was really hard.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandfather Michael who passed away from cancer about six years ago. He was kind of my best friend growing up. [Singer] Demi Lovato; I just want to ask her about her personal life and how she’s overcome her struggles with addiction. And Ellen Pompeo; I like her as an actress and would like to talk to her about her role on “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Biggest athletic influence: [James Wood assistant coach and JV head coach] Mikayla [DeMaio]. She’s done cheer since she was little and knows exactly what she’s talking about. (DeMaio was on NCAA Division I Coastal Carolina’s cheer team.) She’ll always be there for you if you need anything.
Who’s your favorite teacher: [James Wood’s Ms. [Emily] Barnes. She teaches family and consumer science. She’s really humble and outgoing.
Favorite movie: “The Hunger Games” series
Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite song: I really enjoy all genres of music.
Favorite food: Onion rings
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Frog legs
Plans after high school: I plan on going into college to become a physical therapist. When I went to physical therapy [as a freshman], I really enjoyed the environment. And I want to be able to help people through the kinds of struggles that I went through.
