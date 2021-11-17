Athlete Spotlight: James Wood cheerleader Khyla Mason

James Wood High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cheerleading. Position: Flyer
Parents: Angela and Aaron Mason
Hometown: Front Royal (moved to Winchester sophomore year)
What do you love about cheerleading?: The family aspect, the love, the bond we all have together.
Most memorable moment in cheerleading: My first year at James Wood, when we won districts at Millbrook. I remember how excited everyone in the crowd was when we were performing.
Most embarrassing moment in cheerleading: My eighth-grade year on [Warren County High School’s] JV. For my third tumbling pass I landed facing in the wrong direction. I don’t think anybody really noticed, but I did, so that was embarrassing for me.
Most difficult moment in cheerleading: Losing two of my teammates, Katana [Graves] and Kassi [Culp]. (A Warren County student, Graves died in a vehicle crash in Maryland in 2019. Culp attended James Wood and died last year.) They both meant a lot to me.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Definitely Katana and Kassi, just so I can have more time with them. And [the movie character] Madea just because she’s funny.
Biggest athletic influence: Karla Snell. She was my coach at Warren County. She’s always been there for me.
Favorite teacher: Karla Snell. She was a teacher’s aide in a couple of my classes at Warren County. She just always gave me extra help whenever I needed it.
Favorite sports team: Maryland Twisters Blackout cheerleading
Favorite movie: “Shottas”
Favorite TV show: “The Proud Family”
Favorite song: “Listen” by Beyonce
Favorite food: Anything spicy
Plans after high school: I plan to go to college and cheer at the D-I collegiate level and study exercise science and kinesiology. I just think I do well in those areas. And it would give me a chance to stay around sports.
