Athlete Spotlight: James Wood girls' basketball player Brooklyn Crate

James Wood High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Mark and Dana Crate
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball: I just love the bonds that are created throughout the sport. I’ve created a lot of bonds with friends and coaches.
Most memorable moment in basketball: Definitely last year, when we beat Millbrook on Senior Night. (James Wood had not beaten Millbrook since 2008, and the win earned James Wood a share of the district regular-season title and forced a playoff to determine the No. 1 seed for the district tournament.) It was so amazing. The crowd we had was great. Our Loud Crowd was into it. It was just a really good game.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: My first game ever in seventh grade [while at Frederick County Middle School], I got the ball and went the wrong direction, and they called a back-court [violation]. At halftime, my dad and I were laughing about it.
Most difficult moment in basketball: Probably the transition from JV to varsity. (Crate joined James Wood’s varsity as a sophomore.) Because it’s kind of like starting all over again, and I really had to work hard to get playing time.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Actor] Bradley Cooper and [basketball players] Maya Moore and LeBron James. They’re all really hard workers and they’re all really successful, so I’d want to know what experiences they went through to get where they’re at today.
Biggest athletic influence: Definitely my coach, Sanford Silver. He’s always been there for me ever since I met him. (Crate joined Sanford’s NHB Ballers AAU team her freshman year.) He’s always pushing me to work very hard. He’s the reason that I am the way I am today.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Ms. [Caitlyn] Gilmore from my eighth-grade science class. She was always there for all of her students, and she accommodated her teaching style for each individual student. She made learning a lot of fun.
Favorite athlete: Maya Moore
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: “A Star is Born”
Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite song: “Chasing You” by Morgan Wallen
Favorite food: Chicken alfredo
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Scallops
Plans after high school: I haven’t yet decided, but I’d like to go to Shenandoah University and study kinesiology or exercise science. I’ve been interested in exercise science ever since I started sports. I think it would be really interesting to learn how the body moves.
