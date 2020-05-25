Athlete Spotlight: James Wood girls’ soccer player Audrey Hottle

James Wood High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Sweeper
Parents: Christopher and Jennifer Hottle
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about soccer: It’s probably just getting together with a group of girls, being able to work together on the field and making stuff happen. It’s nice.
Most memorable moment in soccer: Two years ago, my sophomore year, it was my old coach [Jim] Carden’s last year coaching and we had a sendoff for him at Handley because he used to coach at Handley. We had a banner made and it was really nice.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: It was when I used to play BRYSA and I was like maybe in the sixth grade. My sister and I had been playing in the yard the day before and we were kicking the ball and picking it up. During the game the next day, I picked up the ball straight from the ground. I guess I wasn’t thinking and just stood there with it in my hands because I didn’t know what to do.
Most difficult moment in soccer: My freshman year I tore my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) pretty early in the season. That was definitely difficult to recover from that and keep playing on. It was like a whole year’s worth of therapy.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My granddad on my mom’s side. He passed away before they had me. ... It would be nice to meet him and I’ve heard a lot about him. It would be nice to talk to him; My great granddad on my dad’s side. He passed away when I was young. I heard that he was very smart and he was really good with his money so it would be very good to get some advice from him; My coach Donovan Russell because when we have a normal season and COVID is not happening, the seniors get a special dinner with just the coaches at a nice restaurant. It would be nice to get a chance to do that.
Guilty pleasure: Anything like Little Debbie’s, the sweets, the cakes, Zebra Cakes, anything like that. I love those. They’re so good.
Favorite teacher: My art teacher from last year Richard Moore. He has really good ideas about artwork and he’s really good with his tips and tricks. He’s always been a good family friend of ours. He gets me. He has a great personality and he’s good to get along with.
Favorite athlete: [U.S. women’s soccer player] Juli Ertz
Favorite team: Dallas Cowboys
Favorite movie: “The Dark Knight”
Favorite TV show: “That ’70s Show”
Favorite song: “Send My Love to Linda” by Jimi Hendrix
Favorite food: Mashed potatoes. My mom’s are probably the best.
Plans after high school: I plan to go to JMU. I’m not sure exactly what I’m majoring in, yet. I’m going in undecided, but I know I’m going there. I’ve thought about going into dentistry and I’ve been told that I would be a good therapist, but I’m keeping an open mind. I’m not exactly sure, yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.