Athlete Spotlight: James Wood girls' tennis player Grace Allen

James Wood High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 4 and 5 singles and No. 2 doubles
Parents: Rick and Christy Allen
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about tennis: I really like how you can specifically work around individual growth and improvement, but you also get to work with a team. It’s a team sport and an individual sport.
Most memorable moment in tennis: Senior Night my freshman year, because we had a lot of seniors that year and we just had a really great time that night.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: This year I went to go hit a short ball. I hit it and I slid across the court, and I scraped up my knee. I still have a scar on my knee from it.
Most difficult moment in tennis: When you’re down in a game in points and you have to get back up. It’s kind of a mind game at that point.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My great-grandmother Josephine; she was the biggest influence on my mom, and my mom is the biggest influence on me. Jesus; there’s a lot to learn from him. And Andrea Bocelli; he’s just an absolutely phenomenal musician, and I would love to talk to him about his music.
Biggest athletic influences: The coaches I’ve had (Sharon Sweet as a freshman and Olivia Scott this season). They’ve taught me everything I know about tennis. They taught me skills and specific drills to help me improve.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. [Brian] Thomas. I had no idea how to do coding and programming before I took his [technology] class this year. Now I understand it and can do it on my own. I’ve learned a lot from that class, and he made it a really fun class.
Favorite athlete: Serena Williams
Favorite movie: “The Notebook”
Favorite TV show: Any classic sitcom
Favorite song: “When Mercy Found Me” by Rhett Walker Band
Favorite food: Carnitas
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Oatmeal
Plans after high school: I plan on getting my associate’s degree next year when I graduate high school. Then I’d like to go to a university and study psychology and Spanish and eventually get a doctorate degree. I find it interesting how and why people do what they do. With Spanish, I find it interesting to communicate in different ways. Eventually, my main goal would be to study psychology in a bilingual way so I can work with people who speak Spanish and English.
