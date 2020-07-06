Athlete Spotlight: James Wood girls’ track & field athlete Stephanie Smith

James Wood High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Track & field. Events: Shot put, discus
Parents: April and Steve Smith
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about track & field: I really love the feeling of family. I have played other sports for James wood, but the track team has always felt more like a family than just a team. We all get really close with each other and you make friends that you keep for a really long time.
Most memorable moment in track & field: It was the Handley meet my freshman year. It was a beautiful day, but we were all so sunburned because it was like an all-day invitational. Everybody was as red as a tomato. We learned from then on to bring sun screen.
Most embarrassing moment in track & field: Usually, it’s scratching or throwing a really short one. I’ve never fallen over, but I’ve always been embarrassed if the throw is bad.
Most difficult moment in track & field: For me, the most difficult thing was trying not to compare myself too much to other people because we have some athletes from other schools that were really, really talented. At times it could be difficult to remember that I was doing my best and to keep trying because I wanted to be as good as them. It is a very personal sport and it can be difficult to have the pressure on yourself.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My great grandparents [Dave and Ellen], because I’ve never met them and my mom and my grandma are so important to me that I wish [my great grandparents] had been able to be part of my life, too; My dad’s dad [Stanley], he’s passed away and I never met him either. My dad tells such great stories about all of these adventures they had. I wish I could meet him and hear about my dad’s side of the family, too; One of my favorite authors is Marguerite Henry. I would like to have dinner with her because we share a love of horses and I love her books. I would love to talk to her about them.
Guilty pleasure: Watching “90 Day Fiancé” with my mom. We do it every Sunday night. It’s truly interesting. We don’t watch a lot of drama shows, but it’s so funny to get caught up in it.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. [Tracy] Tanger. I did Spanish Club with her for all four years I was in high school and she made learning so much fun. She genuinely cared about all of her students. Even though learning a new language is hard, she made you want to do well at it and make her proud. I also had the opportunity to go on a school trip to Costa Rica with her. It was one of the best experiences that I’ve ever had.
Favorite athlete: Kyle Busch
Favorite team: Baltimore Orioles
Favorite movie: “The Longest Ride”
Favorite TV show: “90 Day Fiancé”
Favorite song: My favorite artist is Shinedown.
Favorite food: Pulled pork. I really like Mission BBQ.
Plans after high school: I will be attending the University of Kentucky to study Equine Science and Management. I’ve always loved horses and through clubs at James Wood I realized that I like helping people. My goal is to be an equine assistant therapist. It’s therapy for people, but you use horses. That’s my goal.
