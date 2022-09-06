Athlete Spotlight: James Wood golfer Braeden Crawford

James Wood High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Golf
Parents: Tim and Kelly Crawford
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about golf? I love that some days you can go out and shoot really good, and some days you don’t do too good. That’s just what gets me back out there, just knowing I can improve.
Most memorable moment in golf: I was playing down towards Virginia Beach. I had about 180 yards out, and I holed out for an eagle. That was a little less than a year ago. I was just screaming and happy.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: It was my freshman year, and it was one of the big tournaments we were playing in. I topped my 3 wood on the first tee and I thought it was just the worst thing in the world.
Most difficult moment in golf: I was sitting at 3-over and I had a birdie putt to shoot 2-over about four months ago in a match qualifier at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, on 9 Red. There was a lot of pressure on me trying to shoot that 38. Luckily, I made the putt.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Dustin Johnson; I like the way he swings and hits the ball. Rory McIlroy; same thing with him. And Cam Smith; I like his putting.
Biggest athletic influence: My cousin Nick. He’s a strength coach and he’s really into helping athletes. He’s changed so much over the last few years and does a lot of stuff. He’s in his early 30s.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Shane] Lympus. He teaches history at James Wood. He’s not like any other teacher. He’s a teacher that made class fun. He made me want to come and learn. He wasn’t one of the teachers that just made you sit down and do work. He was like, ‘What can we do to make class fun today?’ Just very energetic, just very engaging, making school not boring. He made kids that I’ve seen before just sit there in class get up and want to do work. I had him my sophomore year.
Favorite athlete: Dustin Johnson
Favorite movie: “Grown Ups”
Favorite TV show: “Duck Dynasty”
Favorite food: Steak
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Anchovies
Plans after high school: I want to try and go on the Korn Ferry Tour, which is the tour before you go get your PGA card, after college. I’m not sure what I want to study in college, yet. Right now, I’m leaning toward science/biology. I like learning about the human body.
