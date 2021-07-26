Athlete Spotlight: James Wood golfer Drake Reese

James Wood High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Golf
Parents: Chad and Heather Reese
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about golf?: I just love that it’s different every day. Anything can happen on a golf course.
Most memorable moment in golf: This past spring, we were getting ready to tee off, and it started snowing like crazy (in James Wood’s season-opening match against Sherando on April 1 at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club). I got to experience something I never experienced before. It was a lot harder [than normal].
Most embarrassing moment in golf: We were starting out, and I hit a perfect drive, and I went and chunked my second shot into a tree this past spring at Shenandoah. It was hole No. 9 on Red.
Most difficult moment in golf: There was another match this spring where I triple-bogeyed the first hole on the Red at Shenandoah. It was mentally tough to come back and try and shoot a really good round.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Jordan Spieth; he’s one of my favorite golfers, and I just really admire what he can do. I like Spieth’s putting a lot. Ben Roethlisberger; he’s always been one of my favorite players. He’s been really loyal [to the Pittsburgh Steelers] and I think it would be really cool to meet him. He’s funny. And Arnold Palmer; he’s one of my favorite golfers of all time.
Biggest athletic influence: Jordan Spieth. He influences the way I play the game with his creativity and his confidence.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. [Caitlin] Gilmore. She teaches eighth-grade science at Frederick County Middle. She made everything fun and was a really funny person. She was relaxed.
Favorite athlete: Jordan Spieth
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: “Tin Cup”
Favorite TV show: “Justified”
Favorite song: “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton
Favorite food: Clams
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Sweet potatoes
Plans after high school: I hope to attend a four-year college and major in engineering. I just like problem-solving.
