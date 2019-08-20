Athlete Spotlight: James Wood golfer Drew Johnson

Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.