Athlete Spotlight: James Wood golfer Drew Johnson

James Wood High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Golf
Parents: Christen and Daniel Johnson
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about golf: I like the challenge of it.
Most memorable moment in golf: Probably shooting an 80 at the Licklider [this year at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club]. That was the lowest I've ever shot, and it was really cool to do it in my last Licklider tournament as a senior. My putting was really good. I dropped a couple of 20-footers that really helped my score go down.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: That was probably on White 6 [at SVGC] two years ago. I took a big hack at a ball and just completely whiffed. We all just laughed about it when it happened.
Most difficult moment in golf: Pretty much when I just get stuck in the trees anywhere [at SVGC]. When you get stuck in those trees, there's not much you can do but punch out. If you try and play it through, it never works.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Arnold Palmer; he's such a legend in the golf community and just a guy that everybody likes. Phil Mickelson; he's my favorite golfer on tour. And JuJu Smith-Schuster from the Pittsburgh Steelers; he's my favorite football player. He plays with an energy that's fun to watch. When he's out there it looks like he's having fun. That's what sports are about, just having fun.
Guilty pleasure: I really like playing the guitar. I like playing it as much as I possibly can. I play daily. I really like '80s music.
Favorite teacher: Mr. Benny Perez; he was my psychology teacher last year. He just made class really fun. Every class period was something new and fun.
Favorite athlete: JuJu Smith-Schuster
Favorite team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: "Independence Day"
Favorite TV show: “SportsCenter"
Favorite song: "Eruption" by Van Halen
Favorite food: Steak and cheese subs
Plans after high school: I'm going to go to college to study psychology. I just think it's really interesting. When I took psychology class, I thought it was a lot of fun and I want to do it for a living.
