James Wood High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Midfielder
Parents: Julie and Travis King
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about soccer?: The team aspect of it. I just love how it builds close bonds with your teammates. They really do become your brothers and your best friends.
Most memorable moment in soccer: All of last season. Our state run [to the Class 4 semifinals], I just had a great time every day at practice. It was just a lot of fun playing with those guys. I was super close to those guys and super close to the team. We had each other’s backs, and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with any other people.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: A couple of years ago in a soccer game scoring an own goal. I ran back to head the ball out and headed it right into our own goal.
Most difficult moment in soccer: Probably this season, trying to switch from a center back position to the midfield. It’s just a lot faster pace in the middle. It just seems like you’re more important on the field, honestly, because you’re just controlling the pace of the game, and you have the ball on your foot a lot more than you would on defense.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandfather Don; he passed away, so it’d be good to talk to him again. And Tom Holland and Leonardo DiCaprio; I really love their movies. And I really like Leonardo DiCaprio’s work on the environment and everything he stands for.
Biggest athletic influences: My parents. I appreciate them a lot. And my coach Brian Sullivan; he pushes us every day and expects a lot from us. He’s a great coach.
Favorite teacher: Brian Sullivan. I never had him as my own teacher, but I go to his class a lot. He’s just always been there for me.
Favorite athlete: [Cincinnati Bengals quarterback] Joe Burrow
Favorite sports team: Philadelphia Eagles
Favorite movie: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Favorite TV show: “Peaky Blinders”
Favorite song: “Hey There Delilah” by Plain White T’s
Favorite food: Bacon cheese fries
Worst thing you’ve eaten: One time I ordered octopus at a restaurant. It was awful.
Plans after high school: I’m most likely going to Virginia Tech next year. I’m probably going to study business IT. I just love the interactive aspect of it and I think it’s super cool how far technology has come. It’s really fun to explore that field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.