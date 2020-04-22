Athlete Spotlight: James Wood softball player Afton Sykes

James Wood High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Softball. Position: First base
Parents: Jeff and Dixie Sykes
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about softball: I love the adrenaline rush that comes with it. That moment when you’re in the spotlight at the plate and you get a hit, it’s the best feeling ever. Knowing that you have people on the team that will be there for you no matter what is also a really great feeling.
Most memorable moment in softball: It was last season when I hit my first home run [in a 10-0 win over Liberty]. It was an inside pitch and I turned on the ball. I knew right as it left my bat it was gone. I felt so powerful and proud of myself in the moment. All three of my coaches — Todd Baker, Patrick Gibson and Steve Hicks — all told me I could do it and helped me get my swing as good as it is today and I couldn’t have done it without them.
Most embarrassing moment in softball: I was on third base my freshman year, so I was very anxious to score. I thought that Coach Todd was saying, ‘Go, go, go,’ when there was a passed ball, but he was saying, ‘No.’ I ended up being out.
Most difficult moment in softball: It was when I broke my eye socket when I was eight. I didn’t have a face mask yet because they had just come out. I was at a softball camp at James Wood High School catching pop-ups. The sun is really bad on the field and the ball got lost in the sun and came down right on my eye. I had to have surgery because I had multiple bones broken and fractured. Getting up the courage to catch pop-ups again was a little difficult, but I had my face mask and I overcame it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My granddaddy [Woody Jett], he passed away when was three. I would love to talk to my grandfather because I know he would be proud of me and of everything that I have accomplished in my life; My mimi [Judy Jett], she’s alway been one of my biggest fans and spending time with her is very special to me; Taylor Swift, I love her music and she is just a genuinely good person. A lot of celebrities can be so self-centered and worried about themselves, but that does not seem to be the case for her.
Guilty pleasure: Eating a lot of unhealthy foods because I just can’t control myself because they taste so good. My favorite is a lot of Chick-fil-A.
Favorite teacher: My marketing teacher Elizabeth Hunter. I’ve had her since ninth grade because she teaches an elective. I was new to the James Wood community and she made me feel right at home. I know if I need anyone to talk to or count on that she would help me.
Favorite athlete: Tyrod Taylor
Favorite team: Virginia Tech Hokies
Favorite movie: “Frozen 2”
Favorite TV show: “Big Brother”
Favorite song: “The Man” by Taylor Smith
Favorite food: Steak (filet mignon) and mashed potatoes
Plans after high school: To go to Virginia Tech. I’ll be majoring in residential environments and design, which is essentially kitchen and bathroom design, along with majoring in property management. I’m hoping to one day own my own design firm. When I was little I used to go around looking at model homes with Mom and Dad a lot. Our whole family used to do that because we were building our house we live in now. We would watch a lot of HGTV, too. I just really got into it when I was older. I guess I didn’t appreciate it then, but then I started looking at all of the details. I just love houses.
